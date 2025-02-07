Balancing Leadership and Academics: How Being VP of a Cultural Club Taught Me Time Management 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who thrives off of ambition, I’ve always gravitated toward leadership roles, taken on an on-campus job, and managed more than the recommended 15 credits– while still maintaining a social life. But with all these commitments, balance is key. Unlike some students who scramble to work until 2 AM, I believe in prioritizing my well-being, including getting a full night of sleep. For me, mastering the art of time management, setting boundaries, and knowing when to say no is the foundation to staying productive and organized. Below are some of my tips for staying organized.

Write everything down:

There are two ways we can go about this. For me, I write reminders on a post-it note and place them in an area where I will always see it. This can be on your laptop, desk, or a wall. The second way is by keeping a digital or physical planner. By organizing your reminders by date and time, you can ensure a more structured and efficient approach to managing your task.

Wake up early:

Usually, I wake up around 4-6 AM depending on what time morning prayer starts for me. I’ve automatically joined the “5 AM club,” but for you, you can wake up around 7-9 AM to start your day. I prefer to wake up early to get work done because the sooner I start then the sooner I will be done and have room to do a fun activity for the rest of the day. However, it is important to note that you shouldn’t go straight into work after getting up no matter how stressed you are on getting work done on time, but to start the day off with positivity.

Start your day with something enjoyable:

Similar to what I said before, start your day with positivity and something fun instead of going straight to work. I like to start my day with making myself breakfast and watching my favorite show on netflix. By starting my day with a relaxing activity, when it comes time to start studying or going to work the day will feel less exhausting since I started with something relaxing and enjoyable. Slow mornings are great! If you can, try your best to not rush into doing activities because you will feel drained in the end.

Set boundaries and advocate for yourself:

Like I said before, I have juggled taking more than 15 credits, was a part of multiple e-boards, and tackled an actual paying job all at once. This can be mentally draining, but what has helped me not quit and feel overwhelmed was by setting boundaries. One can do this byCommunicating with the e-board members what you’re willing and not willing to do, taking breaks with events and do bi-weekly or monthly events instead of weekly events to prioritize academics, email professors asking to give extensions or ease the workload, and changing work hours. All of these strategies can help ease stress and allow you to take breaks and prioritize yourself.