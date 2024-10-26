Balancing Comfort and Style: Finding the Perfect Outfits for Long Days on Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

College is a hectic time in your life. When you’re bouncing between classes, club meetings, study sessions, and hanging with friends, comfort is essential—but that doesn’t mean looking stylish has to be sacrificed. For those long days on campus, the key to feeling put-together yet comfortable is creating a wardrobe that offers flexibility, comfort, and a touch of personality. Here’s how to build a set of go-to outfits that blend the best of both worlds.

1. Your clothes should fit you.

The central part of being comfortable all day is being in clothes that fit you; you should not make yourself fit into clothes. Nothing is enjoyable about wearing jeans that are too tight on your waist or a top that doesn’t allow you to move your arms around. It affects movement, breathing, comfort, and confidence. If you’re walking around all day in a piece of clothing that feels too small, it is going to be all that you’re thinking about.

2. Layering.

Layering is more than just piling on a bunch of clothes to stay warm—it’s one of the most effective ways to elevate your outfit and create depth and personal style. Layering transforms essential pieces into a thoughtfully put-together look that stands out. Here’s why layering is essential for creating stylish outfits and how to use it to your advantage.

Adds Depth and Dimension to Outfits: Layering adds visual interest by combining different textures, patterns, and colors. Adding layers creates a focal point and a sense of dimension, making your outfit look instantly more sophisticated. Offers Adaptability: Layering is ideal for dealing with fluctuating temperatures, whether on a cool fall campus or transitioning from a warm coffee shop to a chilly outdoor setting. By layering, you can easily adjust your outfit throughout the day to stay comfortable without sacrificing style. Enhances Basic Pieces: Layering gives you more mileage from your wardrobe staples. A simple white tee, for example, can be transformed by layering it under a cardigan, sweater, or zip-up. This approach makes your wardrobe more versatile and helps you create different looks without needing an extensive collection of unique pieces. Allows for Creative Color Play: Layering opens new opportunities to experiment with color combinations. For example, you can add hints of color to an undershirt, scarf, or jacket that complements or contrasts with the rest of your outfit, creating a well-coordinated look. Showcases Your Unique Style: Layering offers a blank canvas for showcasing your style and personality. By mixing styles, you can create a look that’s uniquely yours. Layering also allows you to experiment with different aesthetics. Keeps You Comfortable Without Sacrificing Style: Layering is an excellent way to stay cozy while looking chic, especially during colder months. Thoughtfully choosing your layers allows you to look stylish without bundling up in oversized coats that hide your outfit.

Mastering layering is all about blending comfort and creativity. The more you experiment with layering, the easier it becomes to create fresh, stylish looks that make you feel confident and comfortable all day. So embrace layers this season—they’re your best friend for balancing warmth, style, and personality!

3. Brands I Recommend.

Skims: Skims offers a range of shapewear and loungewear pieces. These great staple pieces can be paired with various types of clothes. The brand is pretty pricy, but for certain products, it is worth the splurge, and if you aren’t happy with the item, returns are simple.

Skims offers a range of shapewear and loungewear pieces. These great staple pieces can be paired with various types of clothes. The brand is pretty pricy, but for certain products, it is worth the splurge, and if you aren’t happy with the item, returns are simple. Price: $$$

Gymshark: Gymshark has good athleisurewear and loungewear items to browse through. They offer great sales along with a student discount. I love their products and recommend the brand to everyone I know.

Gymshark has good athleisurewear and loungewear items to browse through. They offer great sales along with a student discount. I love their products and recommend the brand to everyone I know. Price: $$

Abercrombie & Fitch: Abercrombie and Fitch offers various top-quality pieces. While they are also more expensive, they are long-lasting and great for those looking for more dressy but comfortable clothes.

Abercrombie and Fitch offers various top-quality pieces. While they are also more expensive, they are long-lasting and great for those looking for more dressy but comfortable clothes. Price: $$$

Aerie: Aerie has been killing it recently. They offer a great mix of comfortable options, popular designs, and trendy items while keeping up with solid fashion trends.

Aerie has been killing it recently. They offer a great mix of comfortable options, popular designs, and trendy items while keeping up with solid fashion trends. Price: $$

Pull & Bear: Pull and Bear is great if you want accessories like bags or jackets to spice up your comfy outfit. They are pretty cheap for most things but can get a little pricey depending on the product.

Pull and Bear is great if you want accessories like bags or jackets to spice up your comfy outfit. They are pretty cheap for most things but can get a little pricey depending on the product. Price: $

Cotton On: Cotton On has good basics for reasonable prices, and there is much to choose from.

Cotton On has good basics for reasonable prices, and there is much to choose from. Price: $

Amazon: Amazon has impressive dupes. Amazon is the place to go if you want cute clothing with the same quality as more expensive brands.

Amazon has impressive dupes. Amazon is the place to go if you want cute clothing with the same quality as more expensive brands. Price: $$

Balancing comfort and style on campus means choosing pieces that look good and feel good. With these tips, you can confidently navigate your day in outfits that blend form and function.