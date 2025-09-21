Autumn Moon Festival: A Crash Course

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up Asian-American, I was fortunate enough to have parents who made sure I stayed connected to my Chinese culture. I distinctly remember when I was little, watching the movie The Legend of Mid-Autumn Festival with my Chinese teacher, learning how to make mooncakes, and being woken up at 9 pm by my mom and dad to go outside to find the full moon.

The Mid-Autumn Festival originated from the ancient Chinese emperors’ worship of the full moon, as they believed it would bring them a full harvest the following year. This all began back during the Zhou Dynasty (1045-221 BC). In 2008, it became a public holiday. It is common for people to not go to work and school, and instead spend time with their loved ones.

As a kid (and still nowadays), I was always eager to help my mom in the kitchen. She was baking, of course, mooncakes. I remember being eager to hear the thunk of the wooden molds stamping the intricate designs on the golden top crust. You can find that mooncakes come in various flavors. These include lotus seed paste, red bean paste, pork, ham, and salted egg yolks. My family would always make lotus seed paste and red bean paste mooncakes. I absolutely love them. Even now, as a college student, my mom remembers to send a few to my dorm to enjoy from a distance.

This year, the Mid-Autumn Festival falls in early October. It’s valuable to immerse yourself in different cultures, especially as our world is continuing to diversify. It’s also important to remember how valuable it is to embrace your heritage. If you’re interested in learning new cultural practices, check out the different events certain cultural clubs host at your school! You may find a new cultural celebration to enjoy.