Auto The Power of a Signature Look: Why Every It-Girl Has

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Think about all your fave style icons—Zendaya, Bella Hadid, even fictional girlies like Blair Waldorf. They all have that thing you instantly associate with them. For Zendaya, it’s power suits. For Bella, it’s tiny sunglasses and streetwear chic. For Blair, it’s headbands (obviously). That’s the magic of a signature look.

Having a signature look doesn’t mean wearing the same outfit on repeat. It’s about creating a vibe people instantly connect with you. It could be something small—like always wearing gold hoops, or always reaching for red lipstick (so Parisian). Or it could be bigger, like leaning into a certain silhouette or color palette that feels most “you.”

The best part? A signature look doesn’t box you in. It’s actually a confidence booster because it takes the stress out of getting dressed. When you know your thing, you can experiment around it while still feeling like yourself.

So how do you find yours? Start by noticing what outfits make you feel the most “main character.” Pay attention to compliments you get from friends (“you always look so good in blazers” = maybe that’s your thing). Or look back at your camera roll and see which outfits you repeat the most. Spoiler: your signature look is probably already there.