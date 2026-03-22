AI Fruit Trends Are Breaking the Internet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My FYP on TikTok has been inundated with videos of AI fruits. From Strawberrita cheating on her husband, to “Fruit Love Island,” it’s safe to say that this trend is a bit of a fever trip. If you happen to be on another side of the internet or are just off social media, these videos use Pixar-style animated fruits to tell completely unhinged storylines, from TV shows to chaotic relationship drama.

At first glance, this trend feels like pure nonsense, the videos are ridiculously captivating (embarrassingly so). The characters are literal fruits with names like “Mangella,” the voices and images are AI generated and include frequent changes or mistakes that us viewers choose to ignore, and the storylines range from dramatic to completely deranged. Yet, somehow, they work. They mimic real-life tv tropes like romantic and familial drama, reality TV, and betrayal arcs, but replace human characters with anthropomorphic wide-eyed fruits, the result is both ridiculous and oddly compelling.

This kind of content is also a reminder of how accessible AI has become. What once required actual animation skills, voice actors, and editing software can now be created within minutes by typing in prompts. As a result storytelling is shifting on TikTok and is less about polished production, but more about speed, accessibility, and quantity. Trends like the AI fruit videos don’t just appear, but they multiply rapidly, with dozens of versions and episodes flooding users’ feeds. The barrier to entry is lower than ever, meaning basically anyone can create a story, post it, and potentially go viral.

At this point, it’s become clear that people will watch practically anything put in front of them, even if it’s an AI fruit cheating with their boss.