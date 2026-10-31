5 Ways Under $5 to be Just a Little Extra This Fall 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Claw Clips

She’s cute. She’s simple. She’s stable, but a level up from the default ponytail or braid. She’s…a claw clip. Claw clips come in all different shapes and sizes which makes them perfect for almost any outfit or hair texture! They add an artsy flare with a classy edge-making you feel just that extra bit more put together.

Ruffle Socks

Nothing says back to school quite like the traditional lettuce-edged socks with a classic pair of slightly worn-out sneakers. For this fall, if you would like to go for a more cottagecore just from the pumpkin patch vibe, a couple pairs of neutral yet cute lace-trimmed socks!

Vintage Sunglasses

Vintage sunglasses add a mature and timeless feel to your autumn walks! A pair can be found at a local thrift store or Depop for under 5 dollars and will last you years. Sun protection is always trending!

Headbands/Headscarf

Similar to a claw clip, headbands are an easy way to add something extra to your hair for the day. These are also perfect for a pop of color or on days when your hair just isn’t cooperating. Headbands add a cozy autumn feel and make you feel confident on not the best of hair days. Plus, if you opt for a bandana or scarf, they can also serve as the perfect accessory to tie around your wrist or bag when you aren’t using them.

Tote bag

Finally, we have the tote bag! This is a Skidmore College staple for a reason. Totes are the perfect size for your books, your journal, and a snack for the walk to class. Neutral tans are classic, but bags can be another affordable way to add a pop of color to your outfit!