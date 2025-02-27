The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

After arriving at Skidmore this fall, I realized there is a lot of half-busy times of the day with dead air like walking to class, solo dining hall trips, doing laundry, etc. As someone with a relatively small list of go-to music artists, I became bored of listening to music all the time and began experimenting with podcasts. I fell in love with The Broski Report with Brittany Broski and her witty, intellectual, raunchy conversations with herself and herself alone. Listening to The Broski Report helped me through some of the lonely moments of transitioning to college life. It’s easily one of my favorite parts of the week, but I run through episodes faster than they come out. Luckily, I found the following podcasts that you may enjoy if you are a fellow citizen of Broski Nation.

1) So True with Caleb Hearon

Caleb is a comedian who is friends with Broski, she has been a guest on So True. Caleb and Broski have similar quick wit, one-liners, and hilarious story telling ability. He recently went viral on TikTok telling a story about a pajama day gone wrong in high school and desperately trying to smell like the popular kid. Caleb has a different guest each episode, most of whom are other semi-niche comedians in his personal circle. Notable guests include Trixie Mattel, Matteo Lane, and Kiernan Shipka. Each episode includes two segments, the guest answers the question “What’s so true to you?” and are given rapid fire true or false questions for a $50 cash prize.

2) The Comment Section with Drew Afualo

Drew Afualo is an influencer known for brutally responding to men’s hate comments on social media. She is unapologetic about her identity as a 6-foot, Samoan, loud, confident, woman. She speaks out about body shaming and always encourages women and femmes to stand up, take up space, and be unapologetic themselves. In 2024, she became a New York Times Bestseller for her memoir/manual/manifesto hybrid, Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve, which focused on how to decenter men from your life and build self-confidence from within. On The Comment Section she combines celebrity guests with solo episodes that maintain an enjoyable balance of comedy and feel-good content with genuine dialogue about feminity and society. Each episode consists of banter, interviewing, advice, and reacting to her TikTok comment section. Notable guests include Chappell Roan, Rain Wilson, MUNA, and Ilona Maher.

3) The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie & Katya

If you like Broski’s explicit yearning and random topic changes, The Bald and the Beautiful is for you. Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova are world famous drag queens who met on season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. They do not hold back and will discuss anything, do not put this podcast on around kids. Their approach is unscripted and filled with tangents and heavy with LGBTQ lingo. Occasionally they will have another drag queen guest, but most of the time it’s just two best friends talking about whatever comes to mind surrounding their chaotic lives in the drag world. For a good time and a wild time, go to Trixie and Katya.

4) Giggly Squad – Hannah Berner and Paige Desorbo

Giggly Squad is a fresh, feminine show shared by two girlfriends with self-deprecating humor and relatable anecdotes. Listening to Hannah and Paige feels like being at a sleepover with your best friends. You may know Hannah from TikTok, where she posts street interviews and standup crowd work. Giggly Squad revolves around pop culture, dating, trends, and their own lives and 20 somethings turning into 30 somethings. Each episode has a segment called “All the Rage” where they talk through what’s happening on social media that week.

5) Therapuss with Jake Shane

Therapuss serves west coast, star studded energy every time. Jake Shane, despite being a 24-year-old recent USC grad consistently secures A-List guests for his therapist inspired podcast. Joe Jonas, Charli XCX, Glen Powell, Alix Earle and many more have been guests in the last few months. Shane balances talking his guests through their recent projects and having authentic conversations that let you in on their lives and what it’s like living in Hollywood. Recently, he had Tate Mcrae on and got details about almost every song on her new album So Close to What. Listening, you get the feeling that guests are comfortable and willing to share. Episodes ends with two segments; asking “What are you angry about?” and giving listeners advice on their complicated situations. To conclude each piece of advice Shane and the guest prescribe a piece of media or an activity to help the situation. They may prescribe anything from Chipotle to listening to a certain song.