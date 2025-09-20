5 Cozy Reads for This Autumn Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you know me, you know that I love to read. Books are a part of my being; they allow me to escape from my world and enter new ones, fall in love with characters and places, and expand my perspective. As the cozy fall season is creeping up on us, it is more important than ever to snuggle up in a Billy-Crystal style sweater (iykyk), drink a pumpkin spice latte, and read to our hearts’ content. So, I’ve put together a list of books I think are perfect for reading during this season, whether that be during a picnic at Case Green as the leaves begin to fall, on the train or bus heading to spend time with friends or family, or just chilling, watching a cotton candy sunset on the window seat in your dorm.

You, again by Kate Goldbeck

Trigger Warnings: mental illness, drug use, death of a parent, divorce.

Essentially a modern, more raunchy version of When Harry Met Sally, You, Again tells the story of frenemies to lovers. Josh, a talented chef with familial money, and Ari, a wannabe comedian with as many jobs as Trish from Austin and Ally, have their “meet-cute” when Josh dates Ari’s roommate (a woman that he does not know is also sleeping with Ari). Taking place over around 9 years, fate keeps bringing Ari and Josh back together until they become friends. They spill each other’s guts to one another on text threads, watch movies together, bicker like an old married couple, and comfort one another. After some time, it becomes unclear whether their relationship is just a friendship or something more…

Binding 13 by chloe walsh

Trigger Warnings: child abuse, bullying, anxiety and panic attacks, domestic abuse

So fair warning: this is one of my absolute favorite books of all time, and I could talk about it for eternity. But to save your sanity and mine, I will attempt to keep this concise. Binding 13 follows Shannon Lynch, a new student at Tommen College, and Johnny Kavanagh, Tommen’s star student and rugby captain. Shannon struggles with an abusive family in addition to bullying from her peers at her previous school. At the same time, Johnny wrangles with an injury that impedes his ability to achieve his dream of making the pros. Through a dual-POV, we get insight into both characters’ struggles and their growing feelings for one another. This book is just #1 in The Boys of Tommen series that follows the characters introduced in this slow-burning novel.

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins reid

Trigger Warnings: Mental-health issues, abortion, eating disorders, cheating, drug use

Daisy Jones & The Six uses a mockumentary style to tell the story of the fictional rock band of the title’s name. Through interviews, the story chronicles the rise and fall of the band and the intense and toxic relationship of The Six’s lead singer, Billy Dunne, and the wild-child center-woman Daisy Jones. Their muse-like relationship leads the band to stardom and their somewhat inevitable crashdown at the height of their popularity. Reid herself said that the book is based on the relationship between Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham (Silver Springs 1997, I’m looking at you), and the 1970s vibes are also reminiscent of classics like Almost Famous. If you’re a fan of the book, it was adapted into a 2023 series on Prime Video and an accompanying album that was featured on my Spotify Wrapped last year.

Funny Story by emily henry

Trigger Warnings: Mental-health issues, abortion, eating disorders, cheating, drug use

Funny Story follows Daphne, a librarian who is stranded after her fiancé, Peter, leaves her for his childhood best friend, Petra. Alone in small-town Michigan, Daphne becomes roommates with Miles, Petra’s ex-boyfriend. Daphne is reserved and struggling to be in a new town without anyone or anything she knows. Miles appears to be a quiet, brooding bartender, but he is truly loving and welcoming to Daphne. Daphne and Miles decide to fake-date to make their exes jealous, but lines start to blur as the scheme progresses.

Love & Other words by Christina Lauren

Trigger Warnings: Anxiety, Death of a parent, Grief, Rape (implied), Alcohol use

Love and Other Words focuses on Macy and Elliot, former childhood friends and lovers who reconnect following a chance encounter 11 years after they last saw one another. Told throughout present-day and flashback chapters, we follow how the two meet when they become neighbors as pre-teens, slowly fall in love, have a falling out, and their eventual reunion. Strangers to one another, Elliot will begin to understand the reasoning behind Macy’s silence, and the two of them work to overcome their past and revive Macy’s faith in the future.

I hope these books bring you as much joy and reflection as they brought me. As the season shifts and the days grow colder, may you find peace, inspiration, and a sense of warmth as you turn the pages. Let this fall be a time to slow down, take pleasure in quiet moments, and reconnect with the simple joy of reading. Wishing you a season filled with cozy comforts and meaningful stories. Happy reading!