This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

All Things Must Pass – George Harrison

The best Beatle’s best album (sorry Paul), full to the brim with love and acoustic guitar, perfect for a walk on a crisp fall day.

Aja – Steely Dan

This is possibly my favorite album of all time, with seven perfect, utterly unskippable tracks.

Tapestry – Carole King

This album is super cozy, and almost always calls for curling up with a cup of tea – as well as your deepest, most introspective thoughts, of course.

Abbey Road – The Beatles

All I’ve wanted to listen to this fall is Abbey Road, and for good reason. It’s normal to listen to “Oh! Darling” twenty times in one day, right?

Rumors – Fleetwood Mac

A classic. Chances are, you’re probably already listening to this. Keep going, and maybe play “Never Going Back Again” a few extra times.