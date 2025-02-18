5 Actually Good Artists I Found on TikTok

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

TikTok is infamous for people using it as a vehicle to promote their terrible music. “Did I just write the song of the summer?” Exclaims the third identical person sitting in their car. But it has also controlled the charts since its explosion in 2020. So, how do we weed out the incredible small musicians crushed under piles of the same synth beat over and over again. Well, don’t you worry, as someone who has spent too much of her life scrolling through #songwriter, I have found some fantastic small artists for you to try out.

Disclaimer: I am generally only discussing the first album/EP I found of each artist, lest this article be 50 pages. But, if you like what you hear, I guarantee their other music is phenomenal.