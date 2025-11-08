2 Lessons I Learned From Interning At Nonprofits

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I started college, all of my internships and volunteer experiences have been in the non-profit or the social impact sector. I still have a lot more to learn, but here are two observations I have made while working.

You gain skills outside of your job description

When working in the non-profit industry, you will be tackling various tasks outside of your job description from time to time. The main task everyone will have to pitch in on is applying for grants. Yes, even though there is an official grantwriter, everyone (in most cases, but not all) in the company will also be tackling this role. In addition, perhaps the marketing team will need assistance of some sort, so you’ll also be helping them. Every organization is unique, so the department you will be helping out will (if at all) truly depend on the needs of the company.

Connect with your target audience through events

Non-profit organizations throw many events to raise money for the organization. I know this is common knowledge, but I usually imagined these events to be super formal. I imagined men dressed in their finest suits and women in elegant evening wear. Everyone is seated, mingling and eating dinner at a beautifully decorated table. There are magnificent and heartwarming stories being told to sway the audience to make a donation. One of the dreamiest nights for an organization.

Events do not always have to be that way! You can make it as fun as you want. It can be a sports tournament, a gala, a game night, a concert, auctioning off valuables, and much more. There is a lot of creativity that goes into this work, especially when the goal is to build a consistent relationship with donors and supporters.

These are just a few observations I have made during my four years of interning. I am not an expert yet, but I am excited to gain more experience and learn more about non-profit operations. Even while interning, it is engaging to see how each organization runs differently, but all rooting for the same results.