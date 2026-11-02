10 Ways to Romanticize College Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College isn’t all fun and games; the days grow longer, the workload ramps up, and it feels like everyone is just counting down the days until their next break. So, how can you best combat this feeling? Romanticize college life. This doesn’t have to be anything big. In fact, the best ways to make each ordinary day feel special involve things that require minimal effort. Especially as winter approaches, the days get darker and the weather gets colder, making it more important than ever to find joy in the small things. Here’s a list of some ways I like to do this:

Take the scenic route to class: Leave your dorm 10–15 minutes early. Maybe your campus has a scenic walking path you can use, or maybe you take the long way to walk by the trees with the best fall foliage. Regardless, this starts your day off on the right note. Put on a cute outfit for class: Wake up 10 minutes early to get ready, putting on something that makes you feel cute and confident. Use Pinterest for inspiration! Grab a fun fall drink: Pumpkin spice latte, anyone? Coffee, matcha, or a refresher makes anything better. Even something simple, like a hot chocolate, can make the time fly by while sipping it in class or doing homework. Go to a coffee shop, park, or somewhere off campus to study: Get out of your dorm and your school’s library. I know I’m most productive when I’m in a different environment. Decorate your room for each season: This is a good strategy to make sure you don’t get bored of your room. I know I spend so much time in mine, from hanging out with friends to watching movies and studying, so changing out your throw pillows, pictures, and blankets, along with adding window art, can help keep it festive. Have a photo shoot with friends: Ever feeling like you don’t know what to do? Want a low-budget activity? Throw on a cute outfit, go on a picnic, and take group photos together. Memories like these are great to look back on. Decorate your computer, make a fun wallpaper collage, or get a cute planner: I’m always looking for ways to make the academic side of college more enjoyable. These are some of my favorite tips! Take advantage of your town or city and its surrounding area: We often get used to just staying on campus. I know it can be a trek to leave, but driving (or walking!) downtown can give you a change of scenery. Create traditions with friends: Have something to look forward to each week! Maybe that means scheduling a Sunday dinner or a midweek brunch with friends. This is a great way to stay connected with friends, even during a busy semester. Watch the sunrise or sunset: A pretty sky just makes everything better. <3

Here’s to making the most of the rest of the semester!