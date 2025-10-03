10 nostalgic halloween costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a young adult I’ve begun to indulge more in my favorite childhood media. A sentiment that I know I’m not alone on. From decorating my grad cap, listening to 2000s shows theme songs and having a variety of nostalgic phone focuses I’ve been trying to keep my child self-alive, and with Halloween right around the costume I’ve decided why not dress up as a character from one of my favorite childhood shows? While it’s impossible to list all the early 2000-2010s shows that are near and dear to any 2007 kid here is a list of shows I’ve considered along with some honorable mentions!

Ruby Gloom: Ruby Gloom is a kids show that came out in 2006 and aired until 2008. This show has the perfect balance of macabre and Whimsical. Thus, making it the perfect Halloween costume for ‘gothic’ girlies, it can even be turned into a duo or trio costume by including her friends Misery and Iris.

Lazy Town: Lazy town is a live action show from 2003 that follows the main character Stephanie who helps to motivate the people of lazy town to lead more active lives with the help of Sporticus. Stephanie and Sporticus are the perfect boy girl duo costume, and relatively easy to do with their monotone costume colors of pink and blue. It could also be turned into a trio costume by adding the main antagonist Robbie Rotten to the mix

Wonder Pets: Wonder pets is a musical esq. show that aired from 2006-2016 and features a trio of superhero class pets, Linny the Guinea Pig, Turtle Tuck and Ming-Ming Duckling.Dressing up as these classroom pets is great for anyone looking for a niche artsy costume. It may not get the most recognition, but it’ll still get you compliments!

Lalaloopsy: Lalaloopsy was created in 2010 by Mga, with each character resembling a rag doll created with a fictional theme, reflecting the day she was “born”, the fabric she was sewn from, and her pet. The dolls were designed to encourage imagination and creativity and teach important life lessons such as diversity and individuality. Lalaloopsy dolls have a diverse range of characters for every personality and are the perfect elevation of a regular rag doll costume for Halloween.

Angelina Ballerina: Angelina Ballerina originated as a children’s book in 1983 and was later adapted into both a 2d show in 2001 and a 3d show in 2009 that aired on pbs. The aesthetic Angelina ballerina has is perfect for a girl who loves all things coquette and femme. Angelina wears a simple ballerina uniform, a light pink leotard a matching tutu with a rose on the waist and a bow headband. A pair of white ears and tail could be added to be truly authentic to her design but it’s not necessary! To turn this into a duo costume all you’d need to do is change the pink leotard, skirt and bow to turquoise. Add brown ears and a tail and voile, Angelina and her friend Alice!

Care Bears: Care Bears are multi-colored bears that originated as paintings and later turned into plush teddy bears and featured in animated TV specials. Being a care bear is the perfect nostalgic Halloween costume. Not only are there so many colors and personalities to pick from but they’re so versatile that you could create your own personalized “belly badge” if you really wanted! The costume could range from a colored onesie to a cute dress with bear ears. Care bears allow for the perfect amount of creative freedom and childhood whimsy for Halloween.

Tinker Bell: Tinker bell came out with her own series of movies in 2008. The series takes place in pixie hollow, a whimsical land where fairies are born from a babies laugh and are sorted into all sorts of talents such as tinkering, light, gardening etc. Dressing up as tinkerbell and her friends is perfect for girls looking to lean into childlike whimsy and fantasy this Halloween.

Lego Friends: Lego Friends came out in 2012 and consists of five friends: Andrea, Olivia, Emma, Mia and Stephanie. They’re simple but stylish outfits are great for girl groups looking to save money and look cute together

Winx club is one of the ultimate ‘y2k’ girl shows. It features six main characters, Bloom, Stella, Flora, Musa, Techna and Aisha, who rock so many different stylish outfits it’s hard to pick one to do. In their every day outfits they sport crop tops and skirts or pants and in their fairy outfits they shine in sparkly dresses or body suits. They’re looks as a girl group and also strong duos within make being winx fairies a great costume for those looking to mix style and nostalgia for Halloween.

Courage the cowardly dog is a comedy horror series that aired on Cartoon Network from 1996 to 2002. Courage the Cowardly dog is the perfect comedic trio outfit for a friend group. You could even go the extra mile and talk like courage for the day

HM: Winnie the Pooh, Curies George, Bob the Builder, Johnny test, Doc Mcstuffins, Chicken Little,Toy Story, Phineas and Ferb, Mia and Me, Kim Possible, Sesame Street, Max and Ruby.