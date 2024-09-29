Your Ultimate Campus Ally: How the Martin Luther King Library at SJSU Fuels Student Success Year-Round

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being an SJSU student, I have spent endless hours in San Jose State’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library. Whether I’m studying for midterms and finals or just doing my weekly homework, the library on campus is a great place to lock in.

Through my time there, I have discovered the many ways it supports us throughout the school year. From quiet study corners to the tech-packed labs, the library has a lot more than just books. It’s a large hub where students have access to free resources like laptops and textbooks, find help with homework, and participate in community programs.

The MLK library is filled with so many opportunities that can make our academic years as college students much smoother and fulfilling. Many SJSU students have heard of all the great things the library offers, but might not fully know what everything entails. I want to share some of their resources and how valuable their services are for every student. There is something everyone can benefit from!

Academic Support and Study Resources

One of the most important tools the library offers is OneSearch. It lets students locate a variety of resources, like books, journal articles, and course materials. Students can also access affordable textbooks through the library’s collection of free eBooks. I myself have received access to textbooks this way, and let me tell you, it eases any sort of financial burden by a ton. On top of this, anyone who needs specialized materials can use the interlibrary loan (ILLiad) system. Essentially, it makes sure students can access items from other libraries if they’re not available locally​; this may be another college’s library or other public libraries.

There’s also resources for students who need help with their class assignments. The library gives homework help, and will provide assistance through live chat, email, and the “Ask a Librarian” service online. It’s not limited to what you can ask. It can be research assistance or citation support. The library has a strong system set up and it’s always available to guide students in the case they face academic challenges, which is inevitable.​

Technology Resources

Our library also has so many technological resources. Students are able to borrow laptops, iPads, and other tech equipment. Having this resource makes sure that students can get their hands on the supplies they need for their classes.

Even cooler, the library has 3D printing services and the King Library Experiential Virtual Reality (KLEVR) Lab, which allows interactions with the newest technology for academic and creative projects. Essentially, the lab is the perfect spot of interdisciplinary collaboration, it gives access to VR equipment and software, the perfect resource for students on campus who may be wanting to experiment with new tech. The lab is unique because you can explore immersive simulations for research in fields like engineering, healthcare, and architecture, as well as create visual art installations.

There’s also the Sound Studio; it has a WhisperRoom for recording. There’s even a Presentation Practice Room, where students can rehearse and record presentations​. I actually used the presentation room once and it was so helpful for all of my Public Speaking class speeches.

Study Spaces

MLK Library has an abundance of study spaces on each floor. They cater to different student preferences, as there are quiet study areas for focused work, as well as group study rooms that include whiteboards and monitors in case they are needed for collaborative projects. The study rooms can be reserved easily online, so you can ensure you’ll have access to the spaces you need when you need it.

Programs and Community Involvement

There are also many different ways to get involved with the library and its community. MLK library has several programs that aim at cultivating an engaged community and literacy. The Martin Luther King Library is much more than a place to do homework and study for tests.

