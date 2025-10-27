Your Guide to Monarch Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every fall, thousands of monarch butterflies migrate south in search of a suitable place to spend the winter. Large numbers of them gather in the trees at several sites along California’s coast, which is a unique and incredible sight to see.

The butterflies remain at these overwintering sites until February or March, when they fly north again and lay eggs along the way. Only every third or fourth generation of monarchs gets to migrate, as their lifespans are short. But the ones who do can live for several months instead of a few weeks.

Now let’s get into some of the best places to witness this breathtaking wonder of nature!

Near the Bay Area, Santa Cruz is one of the best sites to see monarchs, as it has several overwintering sites on or near the beaches. Sites include Twin Lakes and Natural Bridges beaches.

There are also many spots further south near Los Angeles, San Diego, and in Mexico. However, western populations tend to stay in California unlike eastern butterflies, which generally go all the way to Mexico.

Although the complete migration process spans several months, the peak time to see the butterflies falls around late November or December.

When you go to see the monarchs, you may not be able to spot them right away. They hang on trees in large clusters, sometimes numbering in the thousands. Their orange wings can look like dead leaves from a distance. They also tend to cluster on trees in colder weather, and are more likely to be flying around during warmer weather.

Like many other species, monarch butterflies are subject to numerous threats, such as habit loss and pollution. This has led their numbers to decline a lot over the past several decades, despite conservation efforts.

So, what can we do to help them? One plant that is very important to the monarchs is milkweed, as it is the only food source for them during their caterpillar stage. Planting milkweed is a great way to help the butterflies, along with other local wildflowers that adult butterflies can enjoy.

People’s efforts to grow milkweed in their gardens has actually allowed some groups of monarchs to skip migration, and live in the Bay Area year round! However, it is believed that these year-round populations are separate from the migratory population, who will instead need other conservation methods.

Another method to assist butterflies, along with many other species, is to reduce the use of pesticides.

Overall, monarch migration is a unique experience, and those of us who live in the Bay Area are fortunate that we can see them nearby. Resident butterflies who stay in one place throughout the year are present all over the Bay Area, in particular wherever milkweed is grown.

The migratory ones are closer to the coast, less than an hour away. During this time of year, it is even possible to spot monarchs on campus at San Jose State! Consider putting monarch migration on your fall or winter bucket list!

Are you planning to see the monarchs this year? Let us know at @HerCampusSJSU!