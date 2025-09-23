Your First Steps Into Sports

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sports have been around for so long that many times it can get overwhelming trying to figure out what sport you want to watch. Throughout the years, many sports have seen an increase in popularity and viewership.

GWI offers different ways sports viewership has increased over the years. One point that was mentioned in the article is how U.S. sports are becoming more popular overseas.

Streaming Media Blog shows the latest viewership across TV and streaming platforms. There is also more viewership with women’s sports.

“In the 2024 WNBA draft, a lot of hype surrounded top prospect Caitlin Clark. It drew 2.4 million viewers, amounting to a 328% increase from the 2023 draft,” the blog wrote.

The majority of each sport has gained a certain number of new viewers, and it seems that it will continue to surge as time continues.

Here are some ideas on how to get into a sport and enjoy watching it.

Attending Live Games

One idea to enjoy watching a sports game is attending a live game. Right when one sport’s season is over, you are able to watch other sports games. And what better way to enjoy them than by attending a live game? Watching a game live surrounded by other fans can be fun because you are able to meet other fans and create a small community within itself.

I had the chance to watch a San Francisco 49ers game a couple of years ago, and that is an experience that everyone should have the chance to attend. It doesn’t matter what sport it is, because watching each sport live is an experience in itself.

Doing Research on a Specific Sport

Another way to engage with a specific sport is by learning more about that sport. Throughout the years, many more people have begun to engage more with a specific sport. GWI states, “In 15 key markets, we’ve seen a 59% increase in sports fans using Amazon Prime to watch sports since Q4 2021.”

Have you ever thought about getting into a specific sport but aren’t sure how to get into the sport or where to start? TikTok offers many content creators that create videos on how to better understand each sport.

You can also watch some videos on YouTube for a specific sport. Another option is asking a friend or family member to help you better understand the sport.

Last year I recently got into the motorsport world, more specifically Formula One. One of my closest friends was the one that got me into the sport. As I began to get more into it, I noticed that the sport is so much more than just the race; it’s the engineering behind each car.

I also began to look into different Formula One creators that have helped me better understand the sport.

Watch Parties

If you aren’t ready to attend a live game, try having or going to a watch party. Every sport has a watch party, especially for the football, basketball and baseball season.

In order to find out where these watch parties are being held, you can find them through websites or social media platforms.

If you prefer not to go out and decide to stay home or in your dorm, you could plan with your friends and a couple of other groups to have a watch party.

Overall, watching different sports or just enjoying one sport is fun, because you are able to escape a little bit from reality and enjoy watching with family or friends.

Do you have a favorite sports team? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU.