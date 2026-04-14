What Is The “Crunchy Girlfriend” Trend?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sustainability and turning to eco-friendly options in day-to-day routines have become increasingly popular through social media.

Especially recently, it seems as though more people are willing to spend more trying to make the switch to living a more environmentally conscious lifestyle.

It is not just environmentalists encouraging others to be more aware of their ecological footprint, it is Gen Z as a whole and the widespread influx of sustainable messaging online that have made a huge impact.

Recently, I’ve seen Instagram reel after reel about things a “crunchy girlfriend” does to practice a more sustainable lifestyle.

I’ve seen this trend associated with Instagram content creator Julia Bouvier who shows eco-friendly and non-toxic alternatives to processed foods, cleaning products, and much more.

Her emphasis on sustainability and creating our everyday products by using natural ingredients have been really inspiring. Her videos demonstrate that anyone can make these various products using ingredients one may already have in their home.

But, my question is, what is “crunchy” and why is this the word used to describe people who make eco-friendly choices?

This term originates from the phrase “crunchy granola” which was a term used to describe those who embraced the hippie lifestyle in the 1970s.

The hippie culture embraces non-violence and natural alternatives, for example, in food choice, such as going vegetarian or choosing to eat non-processed foods.

The word “crunchy” in this context is beginning to become re-popularized. I would describe it as someone who is trying to live a more eco-conscious lifestyle and do their part in reducing the waste produced by humans every single day.

My favorite sentiment from this trend is that social media is teaching us that regular people like you and I can encourage others to make little changes to our routines that can amount to a big difference in the long haul.

These trends make sustainability seem even more hip and trendy, driving the point home that overconsumption should be something that is looked down upon rather than praised.

It normalizes questioning the environmental implications of the products we use daily.

Now, $1000 Shein Hauls aren’t the flex that they used to be anymore and buying the newest, trendy water bottle instead of using one of the many you already have at home may not be the best decision.

I love that, instead, thrifting as a temporary solution to avoiding fast-fashion brands and diverting away from unnecessary single-use plastics, among many other things, have become more trendy.

More and more people are now critiquing overconsumption in our society and its poor environmental impacts for our planet. Recognizing that big industries contribute heavily to the devastation of our planet is important to be conscious about.

Although one person, or a small group of people, may not seem like enough to change the ways of big corporations, simply being aware of their impact, as well as your own, on our planet’s ecosystems is exactly the attitude we need as a collective to inspire change on a bigger scale.

Sustainability is trendy now, and I am so here for it!

What are some ways you practice sustainability on your own? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!