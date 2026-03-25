What Happened to Spring Break?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break used to mean something. Granted, it usually meant getting intoxicated at the beach for a week straight, but at least it was something to look forward to. Somehow, along the way, we discarded our bathing suits and beach towels for laptops and sweats.

When I was younger, I idealized spring break. Movies and iconic shows, like MTV’s “Spring Break,” painted it as a rite of passage. It used to be a week full of chaos, freedom, and memories.

I thought that as soon as I became of age, my spring breaks would consist of tan lines in Miami and concerts on the beach. My expectations were extremely high, to say the least.

As a child, the 2000s felt like the peak of spring break culture. It was the norm to abandon all responsibilities and soak up the weeklong escape under the sun.

My parents still tell me stories about their own spring break festivities. As I listen to those insane beachside stories, astonished that my parents actually used to be fun, I question when I last had fun without the stress of my never ending to-do list.

Back then, It didn’t matter if you had twenty assignments due; they would still be there waiting when you got back. Your schoolwork didn’t follow you wherever you went. It wouldn’t send you notifications on your phone. What happened at school simply stayed at school.

However, spring break wasn’t just about partying. It was also an opportunity for us overworked students to come up for air. It was an escape from stressful classes and demanding jobs.

Why did we stop allowing ourselves that momentary breath?

Now, it’s harder than ever to draw the line between our daily lives and fleeting vacations like spring recess. Plans get cut short and “break” becomes another excuse to catch up on responsibilities you’ve fallen behind on.

Spring break used to be so enticing because plans were spontaneous. People would simply follow the fun, not thinking about what awaited at the end of vacation. Now, there are just too many obligations standing in the way of free-range fun.

The spring semester offers very few chances to pause, which makes this recess so important. Although it can be hard to disconnect from reality, we should try our best to take advantage of this break, not fill it with the same stress we’re trying to escape.

It is crucial to take a step back from everyday obligations. Even if you don’t go anywhere lavish this vacation, make your own at home.

Close your laptop for a few hours, put a bathing suit on and sit in your bath tub, make a tropical drink. Whatever it is, or wherever you are, take advantage of the much needed time to relax.

You don’t have to be face down on a beach somewhere to make your vacation count.

This spring break, make it mean something again, even if it looks like nothing we imagined. Treat this break like what it is, a break. Not productive, or scheduled, just yours.



What are your spring break plans? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!