Valentine’s Day Nostalgia: Crayons, Caprisuns, and Crushes

In the chaos of our lives, we wouldn’t dream of sitting down and hand-writing names on a pack of 36 Valentine’s cards. But, there was once a time where we actually looked forward to chaotic class parties, handwritten cards, and sugary candy.

As we get older, there is so much pressure of being in a relationship or being single on Valentine’s Day. Back then, love was measured in stickers and extra candy, not in unrealistic expectations. We overlook the point in our lives where choosing the perfect goodies to bring to class was our greatest issue.

Now as I pass by the bright pink and red section of the store, unmistakable with floating hearts and overstock of sweets, I feel nostalgic. I am suddenly transported back to elementary school, skimming the aisles for treats to bring to class for Valentine’s Day.

It was meticulous to find a pack of candy that I liked, that also had cool cards, while simultaneously doing mental math about the number of kids in my class.

I even miss waiting until the night before to sit at the kitchen table, hand cramping and several cards smeared by ink. Those ruined cards were always reserved for the kids I didn’t particularly like, the pristine ones were saved for my best friends.

My taste in celebrating Valentine’s Day has since matured. While I may look forward to an intimate dinner with a partner, or an aesthetically pleasing Galentine’s picnic with my friends, there is no anticipation like waiting for the end of the school day for a Valentine’s party.

Once the very thinly sliced pizza and pink frosted sugar cookies are placed out, all focus is thrown out the window.

The bliss of sitting at a sticky table with your friends, sipping a caprisun, eating a cold slice of pizza, with piles of cards and candy in front of you, is unmatched. I long for a classroom that smells of crayons, decorated with pink and red hearts, filled with pure chaos and sugar highs.

Although we’ve come a long way from that classroom, the lovesick delusions have remained. It was hard not to reread the card from your crush as if everyone hadn’t received the same card.

Lastly, you can’t forget the special Valentine’s grams. Now we most likely wouldn’t bother to waste a dollar on a silly anonymous gram, but then, it was the greatest honor to receive a bright red lollipop that tasted like medicine.

When we were younger, Valentine’s Day used to belong to everyone. In the classroom, no one was left out of celebration and relationship status didn’t matter. The day was sweet, but most importantly, it was shared.

Now, I’m not saying I would rather trade my fancy dinner plans for a sticky classroom. However, I do admire the simplicity. These classroom celebrations taught us that love could be loud, messy, but uncomplicated.

Before love became something to prove or post on social media, it was something we all got to celebrate.



