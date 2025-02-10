The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the semester again. Perhaps you are printing out syllabi, updating Google Calendar, restocking notebooks, or buying a new laptop. It is also a time to buy up on cute new outfits. But in the hustle and bustle of it all, it’s important not to forget all the amazing events that will happen on campus. From Weeks of Welcome (WOW) to the Spring Night Market which usually happens during early April, update your calendars and ensure a fun and memorable semester.

Weeks of Welcome lasts from the first day of the semester, January 23rd until February 28. This past week, events ranged from getting textbook help and finding out how to save money, to the Weeks of Welcome kick-off on Thursday and featured over 30 university services. Along with that were fun giveaways including t-shirts and water bottles! An information session for Summer 2025 global internships happened on Friday. Finally, the week concludes with three different athletic events, with two home basketball games happening on Saturday and one more happening on Sunday.

The Week of January 27th doubles down on events. A Lunar New Year Celebration will kick off the week from Monday through Thursday, hosted by CAPICE, MOSAIC, and Spartan Eats. Activities will include craft sessions, lion dancing, and boba giveaways. Peer Connections will be open on Monday from 11:30 to 3 PM, where you can learn more about the service and tutoring options available.

On the same day, the Interfraternity Council will kick off at five to seven in the Housing Quad, where students will have the opportunity to connect with fraternities here on campus and learn how to join one. The Career Center will be open on Wednesday, January 29th. For those looking to spruce up their resume, there will be a resume workshop held online on January 20th. Look out for the registration link on Handshake!

The Week of February 3rd will open with a session on time management and planning for the semester. At 2 p.m., Google Calendar and other methods will be used in the Student Services Center. For those wanting to join organizations, the Student Organization fair will be held on Monday, February 3rd, and Tuesday, February 4th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. On Monday, February 3rd, there will be a Black History Month kickoff in the Student Union Theater.

On Tuesday, February 4th, there will be a Downtown tour from 2 – 4 pm. Check out all of the gems that Downtown San Jose has to offer! There will also be an Adobe workshop on February 4th at the MLK Library, which will focus on creating vision boards for the semester! And for those looking to create a coding project without having any prior knowledge of coding, come to the King Library on Wednesday, February 5th to to learn how to create your own AI chatbot! On February 27, SJSU’s School of Music will present KALEIDOSCOPE!, featuring a versatile set of performances from SJSU’s very own music students. Visit Hammer Theater’s website for tickets and more information.

The Week of February 10th, the first job fair of the semester will take place on Wednesday, February 12th, at the Student Union Ballroom. Look out for the sign-up link on Handshake! On February 13th in Meeting Room 4 at the Student Union, a fun-filled event will feature crafts, cookies, and connection! It’s the perfect opportunity to create thoughtful gifts for your loved ones while enjoying a relaxing and creative atmosphere. Additionally, the Career Center will host a session on the same day, offering valuable tips on how to build experience during college to set yourself up for future career success.

In the Week of February 17th, stay tuned for more events centered around internships and jobs. The career center will be offering a session on applying for internships from 12-1 PM on Zoom. On February 19th, there will be a session on habit-building for studying and academic success at SSC 602. This week will also be the first event at the Center for Literary Arts, opened by Carvell Wallace from 6:30 to 7:30 at Hammer Theater. The same day, there will also be an online trivia night from 7 to 8 pm.

The last week of WOW will kick off with a tea party in the SU Ballroom on Tuesday, February 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. Two more workshops on networking and interviewing will follow, along with a movie night celebrating Black History Month.

Be sure to follow relevant Instagram pages and be proactive about what events you want to attend! For more information, visit Spring Weeks of Welcome | Student Involvement.

