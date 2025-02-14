The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter.

It’s a new year, and that means exciting new products! I’ve been on the hunt for the hottest cosmetic launches and am thrilled to share some standout items from my favorite brands. If you’re looking to refresh your beauty routine with the latest and greatest, keep reading!

e.l.f. Power Grip Matte Primer

Just when you thought e.l.f. couldn’t top their Power Grip Primer, they launched the Power Grip Matte Primer! This innovative primer features a sticky gel finish that grips your makeup for all-day wear while reducing excess oil and shine. It’s an affordable staple at just $10.00 and perfect for those seeking a mattified look.

Colourpop’s Affordable Glow Drops

By now, most beauty lovers have heard of the Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops. But if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, ColourPop has you covered! Their peptide-infused glow drops retail for just $8.00 and offer a radiant boost to your daily moisturizer or makeup routine. They’re perfect for achieving that sun-kissed glow without breaking the bank.

NYX Buttermilk Glaze Skin Tint

NYX has officially entered the skin tint game with their Buttermilk Glaze Skin Tint! Infused with shea butter, mango butter, and niacinamide, this product promises a non-greasy, glazed-donut glow.

It also includes SPF 30 to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. While it’s currently available in only ten shades, it’s a skincare-infused steal at $16.00, and I’m hoping for more shade options in the future.

Milani Conceal + Perfect Skin Tint Stick

For those seeking versatility, the Milani Conceal + Perfect Skin Tint Stick is a must-try. Offering buildable light-to-medium coverage with a natural soft matte finish, this product caters to both minimalists and full-glam enthusiasts. It’s available in an impressive 25 shades and retails for $16.99. Whether you’re after a natural look or a full beat, this skin tint stick delivers.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Impeccable Foundation

With the release of their new Impeccable Foundation, Anastasia Beverly Hills has once again succeeded. With a radiant, natural finish, this high-performance product provides medium-to-full coverage.

It is intended to conceal flaws and offer a flawless, long-lasting base. This $46.00 foundation, which comes in 40 inclusive shades, is ideal for people who desire an impeccable, airbrushed complexion without sacrificing wear time or hydration.

Morphe’s Sleek New Brush Line

No makeup routine is complete without quality brushes, and Morphe has just dropped a sleek new collection. While they’re on the pricier side, Morphe brushes have never let me down. Their durability and performance make them my go-to whenever I need to restock. If you’re investing in new tools, this line is worth checking out.

What makeup products caught your eye the most that you’ll be grabbing for the New Year? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!