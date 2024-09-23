These Five Shows Will Get You Into the Fall Spirit 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the time of the year when the smell of pumpkin lattes and the feeling of wearing cozy sweaters and scarves comes around. The fall season marks the beginning of the color palette of our environment, switching to oranges, reds, and browns. The weather starts to cool down and rain starts to finally pour.

Many things remind us of fall, and we all have different ways to get into the season. For me I tend to start reading books set in the fall season. I even started to wear more fall colors like dark green, brown and even maroon. I also listen to songs that put me in the fall mood. Moreover, I tend to watch shows or movies that remind me of fall.

So, here are shows you need to watch to get you into the Fall spirit this year.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” is a show of a book adaptation on Netflix that came out on August 1 of this year. It’s about a girl named Pippa Fitz-Amobi who is uncertain if Andie Bell was killed by her boyfriend, Sal Singh five years ago. How far will the person go to protect Pip from finding out the truth of what really happened?

I personally believe a good murder mystery goes hand in hand for this fall season. Especially with it keeping you on your toes when trying to solve the mystery. Some mystery shows or movies are set in cozy small towns where the atmosphere incorporates daylight savings, shorter days and night out, all create a sense of moodiness and suspense that complements the tension of a good mystery.



Fall is associated with harvests, transitions, and endings. These themes can resonate with the themes of resolution and revelation found in mysteries. The season’s natural cycle of change mirrors the investigative process of uncovering hidden truths.

One Hill Tree

“One Tree Hill” is a 2000s drama show on Hulu and Max. Set in the town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, it centers around a group of teens and follows their lives through high school and college, along with the ups and downs of adulthood.

2000s shows always have a feeling of nostalgia for the time period, especially the timeless style of clothing the characters wear. Plus the sense of nostalgia can resonate with the emotional experiences of teens. Teen dramas frequently revolve around high school life, including navigating friendships, rivalries, and academic pressures.

The fall season’s return to school provides a natural setting for these storylines, introducing new characters, social dynamics, and plotlines. The show is set during school and basketball season which ties to the aesthetic of light or dark academics which can remind people of fall.

My Lady Jane

“My Lady Jane” is a show of a book adaptation on Amazon Prime Video that came out June of this year. It is set during the reign of Edward, son of Henry VIII which is the Victorian era. Lady Jane Grey’s hand is sold off to marry her husband-to-be, Guilford Dudley, who has a dark secret— one that could get them killed. There is also a plot to murder her cousin, King Edward, and throw the entire Kingdom into chaos. It’s a story full of romance, adventure, and fantasy.

A historical show or movie always gets me into a fall mood because of the scenery of the places it sets, along with the scene’s coloring. The atmosphere of historical fiction adds a layer of authenticity to period settings. The season’s moodiness can complement the dramatic and often somber tones of historical narratives.

Fall fashion and traditional costumes, such as cloaks and layered garments can add a historical flavor to the narrative. The season’s influence on dress and social customs provides additional context to historical settings. Fall represents a time of transition from one phase to another, which can parallel historical periods of change or upheaval.

Abbott Elementary School

“Abbott Elementary School” is a show on Hulu about a group of dedicated teachers and a slightly tone-deaf principal who find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds against them, are determined to help their students succeed. Season 4 is set to air on October 9, 2024, the perfect fall time.

Fall marks the start of a new school year, which can lead to comedic situations involving students, teachers, and school activities. The transition from summer vacation to the school routine offers opportunities for humor, from awkward first days to amusing classroom antics.

With the shift to cooler weather and the cozy environment of fall, we can picture people wearing sweaters, having hot drinks, and autumn leaves making an appearance. It also creates a comfortable and inviting setting for comedy. This atmosphere can enhance the feel-good, lighthearted tone of comedic stories.

Teen Wolf

“Teen Wolf” is another 2000s show that originally aired on MTV but is now on various streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and even Disney Plus. It’s set in Beacon Hills, California, where a high schooler, Scott McCall, and his best friend, Stiles Stilinski, go looking for a dead body in the woods, and a werewolf ends up biting Scott. Scott must balance his new identity with his teenage life and help protect his hometown from supernatural activity.

The supernatural element of the show is a big connection to the fall, especially since it brings a spooky atmosphere to the show. It also aligns with seasonal themes of mystery and transition, and offering visual and narrative elements that amplify the genre’s inherent sense of wonder and suspense.

Focusing on coming-of-age themes and fall, with its emphasis on new beginnings, such as the start of a new school year, can serve as a metaphor for the characters’ journeys of self-discovery and the discovery of their supernatural or mundane abilities.

