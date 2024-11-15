The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is Back: Did The Brand Uphold Inclusive Representation?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Return to the Runway: The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Revival

As many of us know, the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show came back live on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in New York City. The show was broadcast on various platforms including, Amazon Prime Video, Victoria’s Secret Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok accounts. “The last live show occurred in 2018 before a series of controversies led to a six-year hiatus.” What led to this hiatus was that viewers drew low ratings as well as criticism that the show was sexist, outdated, and lacked diversity. However, viewers this year spoke out about how heartfelt it was to see a multitude of women representing different ages, body types, and sexes walking across the runway.

Icons on the Stage: Featuring Famous Names and New Faces

This year’s show featured some big names gracing the stage such as Kate Moss, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Anok Yai, Irina Shayk, Barbara Palvin, Candice Swanepoel, and Tyra Banks. Additionally featured on the show was Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio, who in 2019 became the first transgender model to represent Victoria’s Secret. The addition of Alex Consani, a transgender model and TikTok influencer, to the lineup brought attention to Victoria’s Secret’s move toward a more diverse representation. A wider range of beauty and body types were displayed by plus-sized celebrities like Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser, who also walked the renowned platform in support of the idea of body positivity.

The Power of Inclusivity for an Influential Brand

For a well-known company like Victoria’s Secret, which has a big impact on fashion and cultural norms, it is imperative to represent inclusivity. As a worldwide brand, Victoria’s Secret appeals to millions of people who use it to define beauty and identity, as well as find fashion inspiration. Victoria’s Secret can effectively convey the idea that beauty is not limited to a single ideal but is complex and inclusive of all individuals by embracing diversity in body types, gender identities, and cultural backgrounds. Being inclusive enables Victoria’s Secret to better reflect the values of its audience at a time when customers place a high value on representation and authenticity.

Developing a brand that represents the true diversity of society is more important than trying to appeal to a smaller audience. Representation in high-profile fashion shows has the power to establish industry norms, encourage other companies to adopt more inclusive policies, and ultimately, change the fashion and beauty industry to reflect a more realistic view of everyone.

Mixed Reactions: Nostalgia vs. Inclusivity in the New Era

This year’s comeback made a promise to celebrate all women. However, this year’s show has left viewers with many mixed emotions. From the Harpers Bazaar article commenters stated, “A vs angel was all I wanted to be growing up so happy to hear it’s back,” wrote one commenter. “Please don’t cave to the nonsense inclusivity movement. We want the exact same shows to return. The runway shows were perfect,” wrote another. “Please put on an incredible show again, with wonderful wings and Angels, of course with a lot of diversity from today’s world, but don’t miss what made the Victoria’s Secret fashion shows magical,” wrote another. These comments capture the tension between honoring the classical appeal of the Victoria’s Secret Show and embracing a new era of inclusivity and representation.

Industry Perspectives: Is the Runway Really Diverse?

Dani Maher, a writer for Harper’s Bazaar, noted that despite the brand’s promises of celebrating inclusivity, “the runway was still overwhelmingly dominated by thin conventionally attractive models.” This statement was echoed by Teen Vogue associate editor, Aiyana Ishmael, who shared a personal reflection: “As I watched thin model after thin model take the runway, I was catapulted right back to my childhood living room, watching women who didn’t look like me set a beauty standard most women will never meet.”

A Personal Reflection: Growing Up with VS Beauty Standards

I personally agree with Ishmael’s statement because when I was a little girl I used to compare myself to the same women who represent these beauty standards today. Like Victoria’s Secret executive producer, Janie Schaffer stated, “We cast everybody for their confidence and their fierceness and I think that’s what’s going to shine through.” My heartfelt advice to all women, especially young girls who watched the show, is to remember that true beauty shines from within. No matter who you might compare yourself to, you are already enough, just as you are.

Consider the models chosen, the range of body types, ages, and backgrounds showcased, and how well you feel these elements reflect today’s diverse world. I’ll leave this controversy open for viewers and readers to discuss: Do you believe the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show truly embraced diversity? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!