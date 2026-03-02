The Tenz and Kyedae Break-up: Misogyny and Parasocialism Represented in the Gaming Community

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tenz and Kyedae, the popular content creator couple widely known in the gaming community, just broke up after being together for seven years. This comes as a shock for many fans, as much of their content revolved around their relationship and playing games together as a couple.

Despite released statements on X disproving various theories fans have created about the reasons behind the breakup, their fanbase continues to speculate the details, twist narratives, and spread their own misinformation.

How their fans have been treating this news highlights the misogyny and toxic parasocialist nature towards women and relationships within the gaming community.

A Brief History of Tenz and Kyedae

Tyson Ngo, known on the internet as Tenz, kickstarted his gaming career through competitive esports by playing Counter-Strike: Global Offense (CS:GO) but later made the transition to competitive Valorant gaming. He was a part of the Los Angeles-based team Sentinels up until 2025, where he left to work on personal projects in content creation and to have a calmer work schedule overall.

Kyedae Alicia Shymko, who goes by Kyedae online, originally did not have a background in gaming. In fact, her goals were to pursue medicine by studying biology in her undergrad. She was introduced to the gaming community and Valorant through Tenz and his streams.

With help, she eventually learned the game mechanics of the popular shooting game. From there, she started streaming herself and building her skills in Valorant gaming and content creation, leading her to sign with the organization 100 Thieves in 2021, which she eventually left in 2024.

Due to Kyedae’s health complications by being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2023 and having to go through chemotherapy, she began to stream less, yet was still committed to content creation and gaming at the time.

In September of 2023, she announced being done with her chemo treatments, but stated her health journey wasn’t completely over.

In 2025, Kyedae officially announced her departure from streaming, moving into a new chapter in her life to focus on health as well as personal goals. Streaming simply did not align with them for her anymore.

Tenz and Kyedae have been in a relationship since they were seventeen, emerging into adulthood together, and have been engaged since 2021. By creating gaming content together, they captured the hearts of their fanbase and the gaming community at large.

By being so vastly influential, they have had many eyes on them and their relationship.

The Breakup

On February 7th, 2026, a public statement of the breakup from Kyedae’s X account was released with their reasons for ending their relationship. This statement highlights them needing space to grow individually, and the cause of this final break has been through the slow process of drifting apart over years of being together from such a young age.

They emphasized wanting the best for each other and their futures, and that their fans should respect their privacy. I believe this statement was simple, respectful, and handled with maturity and grace by both parties, wishing no malice towards one or the other.

However, as this truth officially came out to the public, fans began to speculate and say terrible things about Kyedae, all while building a narrative that uplifts Tenz disproportionately.

Comments From Tenz’ Fanbase on Kyedae’s Post

From what I’ve seen on various social media platforms, many accuse Kyedae of cheating on Tenz, using Tenz for content and money, and overall portraying Kyedae in an unfair negative light. In addition, the language used to describe her is nothing short of cruel and degrading.

Not only this, but within these comment sections you can find lots of people projecting their own insecurities. Popular comments self-degrade and say that love doesn’t exist anymore after witnessing this breakup.

Many even dismiss the validity that a couple can simply part ways with no animosity after being together for a significant amount of time. So much so that people claim there just has to be a bigger reason or scandal behind it.

People have gone as far as saying that she manipulated Tenz into sacrificing his career to support her through her battle with cancer. Some even produced the rumor that he donated blood marrow to Kyedae, which has been proven false.

Overall, these comments have a common trend in falsely portraying Kyedae as someone who drops people when the hard times get better. On the flip side, Tenz is portrayed as the good guy whose sacrificial efforts went down the drain as soon as they broke up.

It is clear there is a narrative that is being perpetuated onto these two streamers, one they did not ask for.

Clarifications on X

Despite Tenz disproving the speculations made by his fan base, as well as strongly telling fans to not spread misinformation about a relationship they know nothing about, people continue to share their unsolicited opinions.

Users on X claim that a breakup cannot actually be mutual or say that Tenz was simply making these clarifications in order to save face for both him and Kyedae. Some criticize Tenz for defending an ex, stating that a man and a woman cannot just be friends.

Still, these comments continue to portray Kyedae as someone evil, a “leech”, someone that Tenz is protecting because he’s a “simp” for his ex-fiance. No matter what Tenz says, these people still continue to praise him and berate Kyedae.

The Hidden Misogyny

The comments that portray Kyedae in such a negative light is what makes this situation so incredibly heartbreaking to witness. As a young woman who looks up to female streamers within the gaming community, the amount of hate they endure is beyond what most people can comprehend.

People are also intentionally ignoring the fact that Kyedae has also built her career through her own authentic personality, and signed with 100 Thieves on her own. Yet, after the breakup, she is boiled down to someone weak and evil. Someone whose success and identity is shaped solely by her ex-fiance.

It is devastating how in online communities, this is still normalized.

Sure, you could tell me to turn off my phone, and not scroll through the X comments of random degenerates of the fanbase. Yet, it still does not change the fact that people will still have this accusatory mindset towards women.

The Hidden Parasocialism

What I find the most shocking is how quickly fans assume things about other’s relationships and how much they assume the worst of Kyedae and they assume the best out of Tenz. Despite all the statements disproving the negative theories behind their breakup, people are still talking and projecting on their own beliefs onto this public relationship.

I am livid that people cannot comprehend that relationships can end at any moment for anyone. Whether people have been together for years, married or not. The divorce rate is about 40-50% in America, and is common knowledge.

Yet, it’s ironic that people are so hurt and shocked by a relationship that ended on healthy terms between two adults just trying to figure out their lives after immense fame and pressure.

On top of this, fans are also forgetting that Kyedae’s struggles with her physical health are not over. The most basic and respectful thing people could do is to show her and Tenz empathy, take their word as truth, and to wish them well.

I believe that no matter what, everything related to their relationship and motivations is their business only and nobody else’s.

What are your opinions on this controversy? Let us know what your thoughts are at @HerCampusSJSU.