The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter.

Clothes, toys, snacks, skincare products– the iconic character Hello Kitty can be found featured on almost any item imaginable. Created by Japanese designer Yuko Shimizu for Sanrio over 50 years ago, the white cartoon cat has become widely-known and is admired worldwide. While she is marketed simply as a symbol of friendship, this ubiquitous character has been associated with both positive and negative ideas over the years.

One notable feature of Hello Kitty’s design is that she doesn’t have a visible mouth. Some critics believe that this points to a toxic idea of femininity where women should be silent and agreeable rather than expressing their opinions, which goes against all that feminism stands for. Sanrio has stated in the past that this design choice was made to give her a neutral look so people could project their own ideas and emotions onto her. They have also said that this makes her appear more understanding or good at listening.

It is also important to note that as a Japanese character, she is most likely designed to convey these positive messages in a way that makes sense in Japanese culture, even if the rest of the world has other interpretations. Hello Kitty is a prime example of Japan’s “kawaii” culture, which generally represents ideas such as happiness and friendship. One reason Hello Kitty may be prone to criticism from western countries is that the western idea of feminism places importance on women being outspoken and assertive in order to reclaim their power. Hello Kitty’s neutral, mouthless face has been interpreted by some as submissive, and her pink outfit complete with the signature hair bow has been viewed as a feminine stereotype. However, many Asian women see Hello Kitty as a character that makes them feel seen and represented.

Hello Kitty has been used to show women that they don’t need to choose between being girly and powerful. Her image has been used to spread feminist messages, signifying that it’s possible to be a strong woman while still liking cute things. A prominent example of this usage is the Riot Grrrl movement, a feminist punk movement in the 1990s. Followers of this movement would incorporate the character into their otherwise edgy and alternative aesthetics. This was their way of reclaiming the traditional femininity Hello Kitty exhibits by practicing it on their own terms rather than being forced to conform to society’s norms and gender roles.

A factor that makes the symbolism behind the character even more mysterious and confusing is that, despite her clearly feline appearance, Sanrio has revealed that Hello Kitty is actually a young human girl. A more recent character, Charmmy Kitty, serves as Hello Kitty’s actual pet cat, despite looking very similar.

Whether you view Hello Kitty as simply a fun character, or a powerful symbol for social and political messages, she is an interesting example of how various cultures or demographics can interpret things in different ways. She was designed to represent kindness and friendship, but over the decades has been associated with deeper meanings as well.

What do you think Hello Kitty symbolizes? Let us know at @HerCampusSJSU!