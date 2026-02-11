The Struggle of Being Waitlisted

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back to the spring semester! As the spring semester begins, the struggle of adding, dropping, or being waitlisted for a class begins. When we add the classes that we need, it’s a sigh of relief. However, when it comes to trying to add the classes, the classes get filled up within minutes or hours.

There can be many different reasons why one may be waitlisted, such as finding the perfect class time for their schedule or trying to see which professor they would like to have. We have used Rate My Professors to find the best professor who can meet our specific needs. When one student finds that perfect professor, it’s usually too late because the class is already full.

But what happens when that one person finds the perfect class and professor with the perfect time, but ends up getting waitlisted?

Attending the first day of classes can be a hit or miss. Some professors are willing to give you an add or a permission code for their class, but other professors basically tell you to wait or to look for another class.

At that point, it just gets difficult.

I unfortunately have to go through this this semester. I have spoken and emailed professors in hopes of getting a permission code for the classes, but it’s hard because many professors wanted to add me, but can’t. The reason why many professors can’t add more students to their classes is mainly due to the fact that the school limits the number of students that are allowed in each class.

It can be frustrating, especially if you’re near the end of graduating. Thankfully, I was able to get one waitlisted class into my schedule, and I am currently waiting to get into another class.

When speaking to other students about my waitlist issues, it seems many have experienced the same situation. But what everyone has begun to notice is that in previous semesters, students have asked professors for permission codes, and they would give them.

But now, when you ask a professor, many say that they can’t find a time, or to ask another professor, or to sit and wait for someone to drop the class.

It honestly gets to a point where you stress out and try to find another class that can fill that one time slot. Currently, I am trying to find another class, but I’m also trying to go with the flow as well.

What I was able to learn from this experience is that everything happens for a reason, and a lot of the time it’s out of the professor’s control. Patience is also the main key when it comes to waiting.

Once we graduate and enter adulthood, we are always going to find unforeseen circumstances that we just need to be patient with because the majority of the time, we just need to wait, and it is always out of our control.

Just know that you are not alone, sometimes everything happens for a reason.

Have you ever been waitlisted? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!