The Magic of Leigh Bardugo: A Guide to the Grishaverse Saga

Most avid readers, especially within Gen Z, have probably heard of beloved author Leigh Bardugo. She is often considered BookTok’s fantasy Queen, a mastermind of the genre. Bardugo has enthralled many readers with imaginative storytelling and complex, richly crafted worlds. Her characters have captivated the masses, creating diverse figures who are relatable, deeply layered, and blur the lines between hero and villain. These traits are what make her characters so compelling: people grow to genuinely love and care for them. This has contributed to her status as an outstanding author in the realm of fantasy and young adult literature.

I first dove into Leigh Bardugo’s work during the pandemic, starting with the Grishaverse Saga. So I’d like to say I am well-versed in her universe, keeping up with all of her work, projects, and publications. One of the main questions I have been asked by friends and fellow readers who also want to explore the Grishaverse books is, “What order should I read them in?” For those of you eager to finally start Leigh Bardugo’s captivating universe, here is a guide to help get you started and make the most of the Grishaverse.

What Lies at the Core

At the very heart of this series is the Grishaverse itself, the realm where each of the books takes place. It’s a universe filled with intrigue, unforgettable characters, and a magic officially titled small science.

The Grisha Trilogy

This is the official starting point, Leigh Bardugo’s first publications in the Grishaverse series. They are the first stories of the Grishaverse lore and sit at the beginning of the timeline. The very first book in the trilogy is “Shadow and Bone.” This book introduces readers to the Grisha, powerful users of the Small Science, and follows the journey of protagonist Alina Starkov as she discovers her hidden Grisha abilities and navigates the complex political terrain of the country of Ravka.

“Shadow and Bone”

“Siege and Storm”

“Ruin and Rising”

After “Shadow and Bone” comes “Siege and Storm,” it takes place immediately after the events of “Shadow and Bone.” Alina’s story continues as she struggles with her newfound powers, faces life-threatening enemies, and manages the relationships in her life. “Siege and Storm” is like the bridge between the beginning and climax of the three books.

Lastly, there’s “Ruin and Rising.” This is the last book in the Grisha trilogy. It again follows Alina Starkov as she gives her all to defeat her enemy (the Darkling) and save her country, Ravka. Alina has her friends, and burgeoning power to help her through her biggest fight yet while also uncovering secrets about her friends, past, and destiny.

The Six of Crows Duology

“Six of Crows”

“Crooked Kingdom”

Heists, criminals, found family, and a mastermind at the heart of it all. The Six of Crows duology are the most popular and well-received books in the entire Grishaverse. Consisting of two books, the duology takes place two years after the events of the Grisha trilogy. These stories take place in Ketterdam, a new country within the same universe, along with new characters. What’s even more exciting is that there may or may not be some cameos from beloved characters in the previous trilogy. These books will put you through intense emotional turmoil.

The first book in the pair is Six of Crows. It follows a group of six outcasts and criminals, led by the one and only, cunning Kaz Brekker. Despite how different the characters and backgrounds are, they all have their motivations that bring them together to undertake a dangerous heist that promises them all wealth and needed revenge. The sequel, “Crooked Kingdom” picks up after the events at the end of “Six of Crows.” The book goes deeper into the characters’ struggles, alliances, ambitions, and secrets, which leads to the ultimate climax.

King of Scars Duology

“King of Scars”

“Rule of Wolves”

We are heading back to Ravka, kind of. This next and final duology in the Grishaverse series takes place one year after the events of Crooked Kingdom. This time, the spotlight is on fandom favorite, Nikolai Lantsov, as he is beginning his rule as Ravka’s king. Throughout both books, he battles inner demons (literally and figuratively), as well as external threats to his kingdom and place on the throne. He also navigates political intrigue, dark magic, and personal sacrifice to protect his nation and his legacy.

Other starring characters are those we have also already met before, including Zoya Nazyalensky and Nina Zenik. They are powerful allies to King Nikolai, Zoya serving as the king’s general and closest confidant, helping him confront all of the political and magical battles. Nina Zenik on the other hand, goes on a dangerous mission in enemy territory. She uses her Grisha abilities to gather very crucial intelligence and support Ravka’s cause.

Like the Six of Crows Duology, these books are written and take place back to back. First is “King of Scars” and then immediately after is “Rule of Wolves.” There’s a nice flow from book to book so you don’t have to worry about any additional time skips.

So far, these are the last two books in the entire Grishaverse saga. Leigh Bardugo has hinted at the possibility of new books in the series, but for now, this is the bulk of stories that remain on the shelves.

Other Grishaverse Books

“Demon in the Woods”

“The Language of Thorns”

“The Lives of Saints”

“Demon in the Woods,” “The Language of Thorns,” and “The Lives of Saints” are companion books to the main Grishaverse saga. These three books can be read in any order, but it is best that you pick that order after finishing all of the previously mentioned books in the series.

“Demon in the Woods” is a graphic novel prequel that explores the Darkling’s origins. The book gives a deeper look into his motivations and the darker parts of the Grishaverse.

“The Language of Thorns” is a collection of fairy tales and folklore from the Grishaverse world, providing cultural context.

And “The Lives of Saints” is an illustrated book of the saints’ stories referenced throughout the series. It strengthens the lore and depth of the whole Grishaverse universe.

The Order of Reading Broken Down

The Grishaverse can be enjoyed best in the order they are written and introduced above. I recommend starting with the Grisha Trilogy before getting into Six of Crows and King of Scars Duologies, as there are many interconnected elements, references, and reappearing characters that enhance the overall experience.

Closing Thoughts

These books will always have a special place on my shelf and in my heart. This was the first series I read when I was getting back into reading. I loved every moment, and if I could read them all again for the first time, I would. I recommend this series to anyone who wants an escape through great fantasy books with amazing subplots and tropes everyone loves. You won’t want to put these Leigh Bardugo masterpieces down. Do you have a favorite fantasy book series? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!