The Highs and Lows of Season 3 in the Summer I turned Pretty

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” season three just ended and I really can’t shake everything that happened this season. From failed weddings to juggling two brothers to rediscovering herself in Paris,without her tourist visa. Belly has certainly gone on a journey, and one that needs to be talked about (spoiler alert!).

Belly starts out her junior year in college with none other than Jeremiah. They’re both happy, sweet lovers. They’re constantly fulfilling the obligations of their love, sometimes even in front of their parents,which did result in several cringe-worthy moments throughout the show.

In the outskirts, Belly gets into a study-abroad program in Paris and feels set on pursuing sports psychology. Jeremiah is going to take freshman classes as a super senior, which definitely feels like a symbol for his immaturity throughout the season.

The award for biggest baby of the year goes to Jeremiah. Belly’s brother Steven and her best friend Taylor have, somehow, proved to be the most responsible in the whole show.

But the thing I’m most concerned with is Conrad and how Belly has been somewhat of a young adult mess this entire season.

Right when we feel certain about Belly and Jeremiah being star-crossed lovers is when they have their first argument. Jeremiah cheated on Belly in Cabo when they were on a days-long break. In typical Belly fashion, she takes Jeremiah back after his persistent begging.

But little does Jeremiah know that Belly has a secret of her own: when she went to the Cousins home over winter break, our favorite Conrad showed up and enjoyed some moments with her. Belly constantly narrates that nothing happened.

Of course, something definitely happened between them that Belly has been unable to digest. She can barely admit it to herself, and she is totally shut off from admitting it to Conrad.

In the present, Steven gets struck by another car in the middle of a profession of love to Taylor. Seriously, this show’s obsession with tragic maladies is off-putting.

Steven being in the hospital was the perfect time for Belly’s parents to show up and take involvement in their children, but alas, their own relationship takes precedence.

Outside the hospital, Jeremiah bags Belly once again and then proposes to her. Belly accepts his proposal with forgiveness, which is all the more ironic as she broke up with Conrad over grieving his dead mother. In my opinion, this was a disastrous choice for both of them and really shows how flawed Belly’s character is.

As the first half of the season builds up to the wedding, it explores the lingering connection between Belly and Conrad. Conrad is shocked, like everyone else, to hear about their engagement. His silence is loud as he is the last person to leave the venue of his mother’s remembrance party.

Conrad is the shining star out of everyone this season. He goes to therapy, attends Stanford Medical School, takes care of himself, and secretly loves Belly.

Yet, Belly still holds Conrad’s hurt and pain from his mother dying against him while dating Jeremiah. This is one of the things that cements Belly as someone who is selfish and refuses to take care of the person who has loved and taken care of her his whole life.

It was also upsetting to see how Belly’s dreams don’t come to fruition as the season goes on. She takes no action on pursuing her graduate school dreams and gives up her study abroad program as she is about to marry Jeremiah.

He selfishly tells her that he doesn’t want her to go. Perhaps as part of a character arc, Belly only goes to Paris when she needs to get away from everything in her life and discover who she is. It felt tragic to see her working at a bar and leaving her dreams behind.

Most of all, part of me hates Belly for the way she’s treated Conrad this season. Conrad does so much for her when it kills him too, from cooking her meals, hugging her tightly, to even going to Michaels to buy wedding decor. He’s struggling to the core, and Belly always brushes off his efforts like it’s no big deal. And what does Belly and everyone else turn him into?

A punching bag for everyone’s frustrations. Everyone projects onto him, blaming him for mistakes largely their own. It was satisfying to see Conrad take a stand for himself when Jeremiah runs out from his wedding and starts blaming Conrad yet again.

Something I admire about Conrad is that he has learned to not back down from his friends and family when life gets hard. His breakup with Belly arose from a misunderstanding, but Conrad never lets Belly out of his heart even when Belly holds his grief against him. This is in stark contrast to Jeremiah, who only realizes Belly’s value when she’s gone.

Ultimately, season three presents itself as the true coming-of-age chapter in the show.

From childhood to high school and dealing with Sussannah’s passing, college and graduate school are really their first time growing up and experiencing the real world.

This presents a realism that resonates with audiences today. The characters all have their preoccupations with life, from the death of a parent, relationships with parents, establishing careers, and finding out who they really are amidst all of the complicated romantic relationships.

There may be cringy moments throughout the show and the TikTok scene in particular makes me gag. This season takes a crescendo, ending with Belly’s stay in Paris, growing from her successes and failures, and realizing she had loved Conrad this entire time.

It really does show that our 20s are allowed to be messy, emotional, gross, loving, and everything in between.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has been renewed for a full length film, and only the movie can reveal what’s next for Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and the rest of the gang.



