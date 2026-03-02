The Double Standard: Why Dance Is Still Undervalued as a Sport

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you hear the word “athlete”, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

For most people, it’s someone throwing a football, sprinting down a track, or lifting weights in a gym. Rarely, if ever, is it someone in pointe, jazz shoes, dancing sneakers, or barefoot on a hard floor. And honestly? That’s the problem.

Dance has always lived in this weird in-between space where it’s celebrated as an art form, but dismissed as a sport. Dancers are praised for being expressive and graceful, but not necessarily for being strong, disciplined, or athletic. Even though the reality is that dance demands just as much physical endurance, mental focus, and technical training as any traditional sport.

And yet, the double standard persists.

It’s Not As Effortless As It Looks

Let’s start with the physicality of dance. Dancers train for hours every day, cross-training, conditioning, stretching, rehearsing, and perfecting technique. We’re talking about stamina, balance, flexibility, coordination, and strength, all working together at once.

Unlike many athletes, dancers are expected to make all of that effort look effortless. Smiling through pain, controlling breath while performing explosive movements, and maintaining posture and performance quality.

You don’t get to show fatigue when you’re on stage.

You don’t get timeouts in choreography.

You don’t get substitutions halfway through a routine.

And still, dancers are often told that what they do “isn’t a real sport.”

The Work Behind The Performance

Dance injuries are also frequently overlooked in conversations about athleticism. Stress fractures, torn ligaments, tendonitis, shin splints, and joint strain are incredibly common– especially because dancers often push through pain in ways that aren’t always visible to an audience.

The expectation to continue performing despite discomfort isn’t seen as toughness the way it might be in football or basketball; it’s often just seen as part of the job.

But why is that? Why is one form of physical discipline considered “gritty” while another is seen as simply “pretty”?

Breaking The Stereotype

A huge part of this comes down to perception. Sports that are aggressive, fast-paced, and traditionally male-dominated are automatically granted legitimacy in the world of athletics. Meanwhile, dance, which is often associated with femininity and artistry, is treated as less serious or physically demanding.

But artistry and athleticism are not mutually exclusive.

In fact, dance might be one of the only activities that requires peak physical performance and emotional storytelling at the same time. Dancers are expected to execute technically difficult skills while staying on beat, maintaining spatial awareness, staying in sync with others, and being emotionally connected to the performance.

That’s not just movement, that’s multitasking at an elite level.

More Than Just Choreography

And let’s not forget the competitive side of dance. Competitive dancers are judged on precision, timing, technique, difficulty, execution, and performance quality, all under intense pressure. One misstep, one fall out of a turn, or one missed count can impact an entire routine’s score.

Does that sound familiar? Because it should.

That’s how sports work.

At the end of the day, the conversation shouldn’t be about whether dance is an art or a sport– because it’s both. Recognizing dance as a sport doesn’t take away from its artistic value. If anything, it highlights just how incredible dancers really are.

Elle Mason, a dancer, explains, “The amount of time, effort, and commitment you have to put in to become a good dancer is overlooked… Everyone has to work really, really hard to get where they are.”

As someone who’s spent years training, rehearsing, competing, and performing, I know firsthand that dance isn’t just about smiling on stage or hitting choreography. It’s about conditioning your body until movements become muscle memory, pushing through mental and physical exhaustion, and showing up every single day with discipline and determination.

Even when no one sees the work happening behind the scenes. Dancing is such a privilege; getting to express ourselves grants us so much fulfillment and gratitude.

We’re not “just performers.” We’re athletes, artists, and storytellers all at once. And it’s time we started being recognized that way.

