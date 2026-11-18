This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you visit any of the Disneyland parks, you sometimes tend to wonder how the employees got their job there. Typically, we log onto the company website and look at their openings, which you can do for the Walt Disney company, but there is also another way as to how the workers get a job at the parks.

The Disney College Program (DCP) was created back in 1981, it later expanded to become an International Program as well. The program was created as a way to help college students learn the ropes of a business and it is also considered as an internship. Jefferson Community College offers a breakdown about the program.

Personally, I didn’t hear about the program until the pandemic. We weren’t able to go out and we had to shelter in place, which meant we had free time to watch TVs, Youtube Videos, TikToks, etc.

I learned about the college program through TikTok videos by different content creators that talked about their experiences. Now it’s becoming a more common route that people are doing no matter the age.

Like any experience, not everything is going to be perfect, there will always be some things that can make an experience not fun. Youtuber Lauryn Squyres, created a podcast called “The People It Takes,” where she has different Disney Cast Members talk about their experiences from the Disney College Program and also Alumni.

What do you need in order to join the DCP?

In order to join, you need to be enrolled in an accredited college or university within the United States and working toward an associate’s, bachelor’s, or graduate degree. It does mention that if you graduated from the accredited university or college within the last 12 months of the job posting you can apply as well.

Disney Careers offers more insight on the qualifications and more information about the program.

Now what happens once you get accepted?

If you search up the Disney College Program on TikTok, you can find different videos about people’s first days and what to expect.

Kaylee Christmas made a video about things she wished she knew before joining the DCP. Her video was just recently released about 2 months ago. It’s always interesting to watch these videos to get a better understanding and help you prepare for the next steps.

Personally, I have been thinking about joining the program. What holds me back is the thought about leaving my family and friends behind, but sometimes you need to take those risks and try something new.

The DCP is a great way to help with building your career, create new friends, and just have fun working. The pay may not be ideal, but when you’re working alongside your friends, it makes it a bit more worth it and easier.

Have you participated in the DCP, or do you plan to? Let us know by tagging @HerCampusSJSU!