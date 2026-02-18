The Dark Side of Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the tasty chocolates and pink decorations to the celebration of love in its many forms, Valentine’s Day is a highlight of February. But this fun holiday has a dark side.

One of the most noticeable flaws Valentine’s Day has is something it shares with many others– consumerism. What was once a small occasion focused on appreciating the people you love has ballooned into a frenzy of consumption fueled by large companies trying to turn a profit and the pressure of social media.

During the weeks leading up to the holiday, we are often bombarded witha variety of snacks, decorations, trinkets, and other items sporting a pink-and-red scheme.

Social media further encourages us to buy trendy products and fuels comparison, leading us to have more lavish Valentine’s Day plans than we need. It is estimated that this year, the average amount each of us will spend while celebrating is $199.78.

This overconsumption is not only a financial problem, but a social one. The focus on gifts and material things can distract us from the true purpose of this holiday– celebrating love and spending time with others.

Many people fall into the trap of thinking more expensive gifts show more love and end up overspending.

Giving fancy gifts can also be a way of showing status and keeping up appearances rather than genuinely doing something nice for another person. Gen Z is also more prone to spending than older generations, with the greatest average spending on Valentine’s Day.

The social pressure surrounding the holiday, particularly concerning gifts, leads to breakups being common around Valentine’s Day. Ironically, a holiday meant to celebrate love can actually bring about relationship-ending stress.

Every year, stores are filled with everything heart-shaped, red, and pink, and it’s hard to resist the temptation to buy it all to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit. Commonly found Valentine’s-themed items are clothes, pillows, toys, candles, and tableware.

However, they are often only usable in February, which causes them to be discarded afterward. This is wasteful and can contribute to landfills. You would think that materials like plastic are the only thing that harms the environment, but that’s not all.

Even the Valentine’s Day flowers harm the environment, with roses in particular having a significant carbon footprint.

Valentine’s Day has some negative effects in the way it is commonly celebrated. But don’t worry, there are ways you can still enjoy it without contributing to the problem.

One tip is to focus more on experiences and spending time with others instead of shopping for gifts. You can also opt for homemade food and gifts when possible, or at least buy from local small businesses instead of getting mass-produced items from big companies.

Overall, Valentine’s Day can have both positive and negative aspects. But by being mindful of the consumerism that plagues this holiday and focusing on its true meaning, you can have a fulfilling Valentine’s Day without harming the environment or breaking the bank.

