The Best Last-Minute Halloween Costumes To Save Your Time and Wallet

Though it may feel like the semester has just begun, the spooky season is officially upon us! From haunted houses to gooey sweet treats, the air smells like that time of the year.

While some have been well equipped since the sweltering summertime, the rest of us merely have a dream and procrastination problem in our shopping carts this year.

As much as we would love to magically walk into the scene in an elaborate $100 five-piece set, Halloween is approaching a bit too closely to stir the cauldron. However, have no fear! There is indeed a way to still feel like a million bucks without spending a dime (or maybe a few).

Here are five costume ideas to serve face and still save your money on a busy college schedule.

Any Animal Costume Ever

The best thing about being an animal is that you truly only need one thing: ears. The best part? You don’t even need to buy them. YouTube exists for a reason. The DIY gods are here for your last minute cardboard cutout needs.

Piecing together this one is probably the simplest yet classy and fun look all at the same time. My personal favorites are bears, sheep, and frogs.

For the body of the costume, one can opt for a neutral colored top, depending on the kind of animal, along with a mini skirt, tutu, or even long leather pants.

To avoid feeling plain, try adding makeup and spots as well as pairing some knee-high boots for both confidence and height.

A Bed Bug!

Raise your hand if you hate being comfy. Not all at once. Truthfully, who doesn’t want to wear their pajamas on Halloween? If you’re looking for an easy but silly costume that’ll send you straight into a nap post sugar rush, this is for you.

To become a bed bug, put on your coziest pair of pajamas, or purchase a two-piece set with sleep shorts from stores like Target or Marshalls. Buy a pair of insect antlers for the “bug” aspect, throw on a sleep mask and some fuzz socks, and call it a day.

This costume will most definitely not bite!

“She Was A Fairy”

If I could do anything, I’d fly. This costume is probably the closest I’ll get to that. All you need is some wings, a top, and a skirt or tutu. If you want to get more creative and niche with it, match the color to those of the “Winx Club” characters.

Add hair accessories, flamboyant jewelry, and some highlighter to really fall into the fairy essence. Psst! Are your girls also struggling with ideas? This is the perfect idea for a group costume!

Strut into any event or pull out those digicams in your whimsical fits.

Subway Surfers

I hope I’m not the only one who was obsessed with that game growing up. I swear it was at least half my screen time in middle school. Being a Subway Surfer for Halloween is an underrated pick, but one of the most simple quick changes.

You most likely have everything in your closet for this one. Like the previous ideas, you could purchase added accessories like a hat or board for the extra “oomph” in your look. I personally love how there are so many surfers you can choose from.

You could be a class level-1-dude, or up the aunty and dress as Trish or even the random figures. Involve your pup for this one too!

LizzIE McGuire

Yet another iconic piece of my childhood. Hilary Duff, if you’re reading this, make another movie!! The classic Lizzie McGuire is a spunky and chaotic teen taking over the world, one cartoon at a time.

For this costume, you can choose her trademark pink top and blue ankle jeans or opt for one of her more retro outfits from one of the movies, where she is styled in a popstar fit with a purple bedazzled top and matching jeans.

All of these could so easily be in your closet already as well.

The costume crisis is the real and dreaded situation for every other end-of-October gal in the universe. Don’t stress, any of these ideas will have you looking prepared and party-ready this Halloween season. Be safe and stay stunning.



What’re your favorite last minute costumes? Give us a comment @HerCampusSJSU!