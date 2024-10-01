Sweet Vanilla Fragrances That Will Make You Unforgettable

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever walked past someone and caught a whiff of comforting sweetness that instantly draws you in? Ever wondered how they manage to smell like a freshly baked gourmet cupcake? As someone who is a vanilla girly herself, I love smelling so irresistibly sweet and sharing how exactly I achieve that.

In no particular order, here are some vanilla fragrances that will make you that unforgettable sweet someone:

Mod Vanilla by Ariana Grande

I don’t own this one yet, but whenever I’m at Target, I can’t resist spraying it on myself because it’s one of my absolute favorite vanilla scents. It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and made with clean ingredients while delivering a dreamy gourmand musk fragrance. The keynotes are: “Top – pink freesia, juicy plum, creamy musks; Middle – orris butter, white praline, jasmine petals; Base – vanilla absolute, cocoa butter.” Mod Vanilla is perfect if you’re looking for a sweet but not overpowering and mature vanilla!

Eilish Eau de Parfum by Billie Eilish

I haven’t added this to my collection yet, but I’ve heard so many amazing things about it. It’s a warm, inviting vanilla with a twist, and like Mod Vanilla, it’s vegan, paraben-free, and has clean ingredients. Part of the amber gourmand fragrance family, it balances sweetness with sophistication. The keynotes are: “Top – sugared petals, mandarin, warm berries; Middle – creamy vanilla, soft spices, cocoa; Base – sleek woods, warm musks, tonka beans.” Buy this if you’re looking for a rich vanilla with a gourmand edge.

Kayali Vanilla 28 Eau de Parfum

This one is a holy grail for vanilla lovers. It’s a deep, luxurious vanilla that’s both sweet and sensual, with notes like vanilla orchid, brown sugar, and amber woods. It’s rich and long-lasting, perfect on its own or layered with other scents. The keynotes are: “Vanilla orchid, tonka absolute, amber woods, musk, brown sugar.” If you want a warm, sweet vanilla that feels grown-up and timeless, Vanilla 28 is a must.

Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter

I own this one, and can confirm that this scent is for anyone with a sweet tooth! It opens with fun, playful notes of candied ginger and chocolate marshmallow, then dries down to a cozy vanilla and whipped cream base. It’s a youthful, sugary, and super fun layering perfume. The keynotes are: “Top – candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow; Middle – sugared jasmine, coconut milk; Base – Madagascar vanilla, whipped cream.” If you’re into sweet, candy-like vanilla, this is your perfect match. You’ll smell like a marshmallow cupcake!

Cloud by Ariana Grande

Cloud is a staple for me. I own both the light blue and pink ones, but if you’re looking for more of a sweet scent, I would recommend the light blue (even though they are both similar). It starts with a lavender blossom and juicy pear node, but as it settles, you get this amazing blend of coconut, praline, and vanilla orchid. The base of creamy musks and cashmere keeps it soft and comforting, making it an easy everyday vanilla. The keynotes are: “Top – lavender blossom, juicy pear, bergamot; Middle – crème de coconut, praline, vanilla orchid; Base – sensual musks, creamy blonde woods.” If you’re after a dreamy, soft vanilla with a hint of sweetness, Cloud is a great pick.

Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum

Burberry Goddess is a more elegant take on vanilla. It’s rich, smooth, and has just the right amount of sweetness, thanks to the blend of vanilla beans, lavender, and cacao. If you want a vanilla that feels luxe and sophisticated, this is the one. The keynotes are: “Vanilla beans, lavender, cacao absolute.” Perfect for anyone who wants a grown-up, polished vanilla scent.

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ’62 Hair & Body Fragrance

I have this one as well and recommend it as a layering mist. It’s a tropical vanilla, with a mix of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla that gives it a beachy, warm vibe. It pairs perfectly with the brand’s Bum Bum Cream. The keynotes are: “Top – pistachio, almond; Middle – heliotrope, jasmine petals; Base – vanilla, salted caramel, sandalwood.” If you love sweet, beachy vanillas, Cheirosa ’62 is a must.

Bare Vanilla by Victoria’s Secret

I absolutely love this one and have probably gone through a hundred bottles of them. Bare Vanilla is a light, sweet vanilla that’s perfect for layering or wearing on its own for a soft hint of vanilla and it’s somewhat affordable compared to the rest. It’s subtle but gives you that comforting sweetness. The keynotes are: “Whipped vanilla, soft cashmere.” A great everyday vanilla, especially if you like something low-key.

Warm Vanilla Sugar by Bath & Body Works

This is the mist that got me into my love for vanilla fragrances, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. It has a sweet scent, with notes of vanilla, caramel, and a touch of floral. Super cozy and perfect for layering or wearing on its own. The keynotes are: “Vanilla, white orchid, sparkling sugar, fresh jasmine, creamy sandalwood.” If you’re looking for a budget-friendly, super-sweet vanilla scent, this is for you.

Other great vanilla-scented products to incorporate into your daily routine include some must-haves! Dove’s Pampering Body Wash Shea Butter Vanilla, is a good body wash for your products to be layered on more effectively. I also love tree huts, vanilla body scrub, and shave oil, it leaves your skin feeling so smooth. For lotion, I’d recommend EOS Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion since it is ultra-hydrating and leaves your skin with a cozy vanilla scent that lasts. You could also pair it with Bare Vanilla by Victoria’s Secret for an extra layer of sweetness, or just use one or the other. Lastly, to lock everything in, using a body oil like Frenshe’s Vanilla Body Oil will give you a soft glow and long-lasting fragrance.

