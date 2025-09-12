Surviving the First Few Weeks of College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College football is now beginning. It’s still hot, but you can feel that fall is coming right around the corner and now school is back in session. This means students who commute can have a bit of an issue and students everywhere have problems with getting in and out of buildings.

At SJSU we are now seeing an increase of freshman and transfer students this Fall Semester. “This fall, nearly 40,0000 students are enrolled at San José State, a remarkable 8% increase over fall 2024 and the highest enrollment total for a single academic term in the 168-year history of the university.” For SJSU students, while these numbers can be seen as a bit scary, there are some ways in which we can still have a great semester, especially if you’re a new student.

Commuters

If you are coming to and from school, you may have noticed the lovely parking situation recently, and hopefully as the semester goes, parking gets better. If you live close to campus, there are some options that you have like carpooling, having a family member or boyfriend/girlfriend come drop you off, or calling an Uber/Lyft. Another option is using public transportation. These options can help you out a bit until the parking situation has died down a bit.

If you are commuting from a longer distance, make sure to give yourself some time to leave your home and drive to campus.

Parking

Parking Garage Fullness – SJSU is where you can see how full each parking garage is. A parking garage that isn’t mentioned much is South Campus Garage; it may not be on campus like the other three garages are but it’s another option on where to park. The link also offers parking shuttle information when parking at South Campus Garage.

Enrollment is up by 8% since last year. It’s going to take some time adjusting, but having some things planned out can help you enjoy this fall semester.

