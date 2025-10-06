Spice Up Your Bookshelf

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The world of books has gotten an increase throughout the years, especially through TikTok, where you can be on “BookTok” and find new books to read.

“At its core, BookTok thrives on community-driven content: emotional reviews, hot takes, character impersonations and viral recommendations land these reads on the feeds of not just the literary set, but diverse audiences around the world.”

If you love to read and are looking for a new book to read, you can look into Hispanic/Latinx authors. As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, why not maybe try reading a book from a Hispanic/Latinx author?

But what Hispanic/Latinx authors’ books should you read? Here are some authors that you can add to your wishlist, buy from your local bookstore, or borrow from the library.

Isabel Allende

Born in Peru and raised in Chile, Isabel Allende is a celebrated author. Allende’s style of writing is a mix of magical realism along with historical fiction and feminist perspective.

“The House of the Spirits” is one of her most famous books. She also has a reimagined book on the legendary character named Zorro.

Isabel Cañas

Mexican-American fiction author Isabel Cañas holds a doctorate in Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations. Along with her doctorate, she writes her books inspired by her research and heritage.

She currently has three books, “Vampires of El Norte,” “The Hacienda,” and her most recent book “The Possession of Alba Díaz.”

Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Silvia Moreno-Garcia is a Mexican-Canadian author where her genre is speculative fiction. “Her fiction has appeared in numerous magazines and anthologies, including ‘Best American Mystery and Suspense.’” Her most famous books are “Mexican Gothic” and “Gods of Jade and Shadow.”

Yung pueblo

Widely known by his pen name, his actual name is Diego Perez. He is also a #1 New York Times bestselling author. “His writing focuses on the power of self-healing, creating healthy relationships, and the wisdom that comes when we truly work on knowing ourselves.” Some of his works are “how to love better,” “the way forward,” and “lighter.”

Santiago Jose Sanchez

Sanchez is a Queer Colombian-American writer who teaches at Grinnell College. Their debut novel is called “Hombrecito,” which is a queer coming-of-age story.

Penguin Random House offers many more Hispanic/Latinx authors and books to read year-round. Hopefully you can add some of these books to your collection.

