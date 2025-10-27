Skulls with Soul

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With fall in the air and Día de los Muertos around the corner, San Jose’s art scene is gearing up for one of its most colorful celebrations. What started as a small pandemic project has evolved into the beloved 31 Skulls Showcase and Auction, hosted by Local Color on First Street taking place on October 24th.

Founder and executive director Erin Salazar, a Spartan alumna and artist, first created the event in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as a livestream meant to connect artists in isolation has since grown into a community tradition rooted in creativity and cultural expression.

As an ode to Día de los Muertos, Local Color selects artists based on past projects with them, such as if an artist was hired to paint a mural or facilitate a workshop.

Jessica Punzalan, Local Color’s Creative Service Program Manager, said “Artists have worked with us in the past, and every year it gets harder and harder to choose, which is why we always go beyond the 31 now.

To choose, you know, at least 31 artists that have worked with us and would be willing to donate their time before the fundraiser.”

Carman Gaines, deputy director with Local Color and an occasional artist was there for the first 31 Skulls.

Reflecting on the event and its gothic theme, Gaines said, “It is a little bit of everything, a representation of the kind of fun side of fundraising, the fun that our organization puts into everything as well as for the season, both Halloween and Dia de los Muertos.”

This year’s lineup includes both season contributors and new artists, such as Hallie Croall of Campbell, a student and art major at West Valley College. Punzalan described her as “very great, involved in the community and even beyond Local Color.”

Croall, who considers herself largely self- taught, said she has been drawn to art since childhood. Her first public exhibition came through the Stockton Art League, followed by Local Color’s 99 Bottles show, which she recalls as a breakthrough moment.

“That was, like, my first time exhibiting any of my art publicly…… and then since then I’ve been networking, like crazy and, like saying yes to everything they’ve thrown my way” she said.

This year, her skull draws on an environmental theme sparked by walks along the beach in Santa Cruz.

“I would say I’m environmentally focused because there’s been a lot of legislation passed against environmental protection” Croall explained.

After collecting discarded plastic on the shore, she began saving unusual pieces as inspiration for new art.

“I wanted to upcycle it into something beautiful, not waste. When 31 Skulls came around, I thought- oh, I got to design a character for this.” The result, she said, became a “creepy, weird mermaidy kind of character inspired by anglerfish.

Croal describes her favorite creation so far, stating,“What I’m enjoying the most, I feel like it’s, like, just the simple, like, action of making the art. That, to me, is very therapeutic. And it’s very satisfying because you can walk away with something that you made and I think that’s really special.”

What started as a creative outlet in a time of isolation has grown into a living tribute to San Jose’s artistic soul. 31 Skulls isn’t just an art show but a reminder of how community, culture, and creativity can bring people together year after year to honor life, death, and everything beautiful in between.



