Sipping Green: Must-Have Matcha Lover Spots To Try

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter.

Matcha has become an essential part of my daily routine, and I’m excited to share some of the best matcha spots I’ve discovered in San Jose. Whether you’re a longtime matcha lover or just starting your matcha journey, you won’t be disappointed.

This list isn’t ranked, just my personal favorites, but if you find yourself near any of these cafés, I highly recommend stopping in for a matcha latte!

Nirvana Soul

Nirvana Soul recently introduced a banana oat milk matcha latte, and it’s a delightful blend of sweetness and creaminess. The oat milk creates a smooth, velvety texture, while the use of ceremonial-grade matcha ensures a higher-quality brew compared to culinary matcha.

While I personally prefer a stronger matcha flavor, this latte is an excellent choice for those new to matcha, offering a balanced and approachable taste.

Academic Coffee

Academic Coffee’s banana cream matcha is, hands down, the best banana matcha I’ve ever tried. It strikes the perfect balance between matcha and banana cream, creating a smooth and flavorful experience. Plus, you can customize it with your preferred milk for the perfect personal touch.

Their matcha has earned plenty of praise on Yelp, and for good reason. It’s rich, velvety, and delicious. However, it is on the pricier side, so it might not be the most budget-friendly option for a daily matcha fix.

Dr. Ink

Dr. Ink has become my go-to spot for a simple yet satisfying matcha latte. I prefer my matcha on the sweeter side, as I find it enhances the earthy flavors beautifully. That’s why I always order mine with honey and vanilla syrup.

It strikes the perfect balance between natural sweetness and bold matcha notes. Their portions are generous for the price, making it a great value compared to other cafés. On top of that, the cozy and serene ambiance inside makes it an ideal place to unwind, whether you’re catching up on work or just enjoying a quiet moment with a delicious cup of matcha.

Lacàphê

With its contemporary interpretation of Vietnamese coffee culture, Lacàphê, tucked away in Little Saigon in San Jose, is changing the neighborhood café culture. Even though their colorful ube and egg coffees frequently gain the most attention, their matcha selection is equally deserving.

Matcha beverages from Lacàphê are a lovely blend of Vietnamese flare and traditional Japanese ingredients.

They offer matcha in fun and unique flavors like strawberry, ube, and banana. While I haven’t had the chance to try the ube just yet, I have tried both the strawberry and banana matcha, and both flavors balance out the earthy flavor without being overpowering.

Izumi Matcha

Izumi Matcha became a TikTok sensation, but luckily, I got to try it before the hype, meaning I avoided the notoriously long lines. What sets them apart is their unique and creative matcha flavors, including honey matcha, lychee matcha, crème brûlée matcha, strawberry matcha, and peach matcha.

While matcha is their specialty, they also offer coffee, pastries, and taiyaki ice cream, making it a great spot for a sweet treat. Not only are their drinks visually stunning, but they also taste just as good as they look.

If you’re a matcha lover or just looking for something new to try, Izumi Matcha is definitely worth a visit!

Have you visited any of these matcha spots in San Jose? We’d love to hear your favorites! Tag us @HerCampusSJSU and let us know where you get your go-to matcha latte.