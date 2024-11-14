Rough Patches, No Pun Intended: Eczema Awareness Month Tips

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chances are you’ve had skin rashes. They feel itchy, irritating, and, most of all, super icky to have around. For about 10% of Americans—me included—it’s a nightmare called eczema.

Eczema, also known as dermatitis, is a group of inflammatory, non-contagious conditions that affect the skin, causing rashes, itchiness, scaly patches, and, if left untreated, infections. It can affect anyone, regardless of background. The general consensus of causes is believed to be a combination of environmental and health factors, such as allergies, stress, extreme weather conditions, and genetics.

I’ve had moderate to severe eczema since I was 11 years old. Even before my family knew what it was, I had always had a lot of rashes and rough patches on my skin, as I had food and seasonal allergies at the time. When they first appeared, I thought it was just regular, itchy, dry skin as I had very little knowledge or research back in the day on eczema and dermatology.

Throughout the years, my eczema continued to come and go. I developed common symptoms like flare-ups, infections, discolored skin, and even later, spreading itchiness to other bodily areas. I had been getting treatment after treatment, and like many people with eczema, it always would come back after a prolonged period of time.

Now, that is quite an annoyance, and eczema, like most chronic conditions, doesn’t have a cure. But here are a few skincare routines that can potentially help to reduce the effects of flare-ups and retain moisture over longer periods of time.

Practice Good Daily Hygiene

Washing your face, moisturizing, and making sure to apply prescription or steroid creams daily in the morning and before bed is a simple example that can make your skincare routine a habit. Flare-ups can happen at any point (especially in dry environments,) so taking good care of your skin is a good first step.

When showering, avoid hot water as it can cause damage to sensitive skin, such as inflammation and dryness. Instead, use cold or lukewarm water and take shorter baths or showers, preferably under 20 minutes. And, of course, the big tip, which I will get to in a later section, is avoiding certain chemicals or additives when taking baths or showers. This means no bath bombs, bubble baths, and other strong chemicals.

Don’t Scratch!

Especially for people who have a habit of scratching, this is a must! Scratching is one of the most intense symptoms of eczema, and for almost anyone who has experienced eczema, it is incredibly tempting.

Our hands collect a lot of bacteria and germs, whether through the air, on our nails, dead skin, you name it. When it comes to eczema, scratching easily allows bad bacteria into the open wounds, leading to skin infections and eventually discoloration.

Now, while this seems tough, preventing infections is solvable by avoiding scratching. Massaging or gently tapping on the area and keeping your hands clean are the two best bets. After that, moisturize and put in some ointment or gentle skin products to provide moisturized, hydrated skin.

Steer Clear of Potential Triggers

Whether you’re allergic to scented products or not, do not use them. This includes brands like Bath & Body Works, Jergens, and ULTA Beauty. The chemicals in items like detergents, soaps, & makeup products damage the skin barrier, causing irritation and allowing bacteria into the body. Instead, use non-scented, gentle products and creams that provide eczema relief on the market, like Vaseline, CeraVe, and Aveeno. These products repair the skin barrier and provide extra moisture, providing for a more moist, gentle treatment.

Besides those, avoid other possible triggers like artificial or synthetic fabrics, allergens, anything of that sort. Those, like scented products, contain chemical additives that harm or trigger the immune responses in the skin barrier. If you are a makeup person, buy or shop for cruelty-free, sensitive, skin-friendly makeup products, like Elf Cosmetics, for a more optimal, pleasant experience.

Celebrating Eczema Awareness Month

Every October, we celebrate Eczema Awareness Month. The aim of this awareness month is to start conversations on the impact that eczema creates, whether that’s self-image, sharing personal narratives, discussing the awareness movement, or sharing about how we cope with it. This year, I want to give a shout-out to the people who, like me, have dealt with the pain and feelings of low self-image that have come with having eczema. We understand what it’s like to have that, and it’s easy to feel like there’s no control over our bodies because of it.

For people with social media, knowing that our bodies and outer self-image can’t always be controlled by how people see us is something that matters. Whether that’s sharing our eczema stories, our daily skin routines, or anything that concentrates on eczema and eczema awareness, social media is a place where posting about something authentic to ourselves is vital.

While eczema can be a mess to live with, it’s also not the end of the world. So whether you’re affected by it or even know a family member or friend with eczema, it doesn’t hurt to start a conversation about it.

