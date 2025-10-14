Rory Gilmore’s Guide to Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since the debut of the well-known 2000s dramedy, “Gilmore Girls,” Rory Gilmore has been the ultimate fall icon. Whether you’ve watched the show or seen snippets of it on social media, society has crowned Rory as the queen of the autumn season. She knows what outfits, books, music, and activities you need to have the most aesthetic fall.

First, before any autumnal activities, you must look the part.

Throughout the show, Rory embraces the crisp weather with an array of outfits. Nothing screams fall than an oversized knitted sweater like Rory wore in season 1.

For the girls who want to live the aesthetic fall life but are deterred by warm weather, Rory has just the look for you. Her thin, burnt orange sweater, worn in season 2, makes a simple fall outfit that won’t have you sweating through the fabric.

Now, what is more aesthetic than wearing a fall outfit and reading a book? Fortunately, Rory Gilmore is a bookworm with a fair share of recommendations. She can be seen reading on bus stop benches, during lunch at her prestigious private school, or swapping books with a brunette bad boy.

Classic literature embodies the fall season, and Rory has read enough to give you plenty of suggestions. Some classic recommendations from the icon herself include: “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen, “The Bell Jar” by Sylvia Plath, and “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Brontë.

Not all of us can romantically swap books with Jess Mariano, but we can all yearn with Mr. Darcy.

To pair with a moody classic, we must set the vibes with a playlist.

With the help of her best friend, Lane Kim, Rory Gilmore has an alternative and indie rock musical taste, perfect for the autumn mood. Some artists on her walkman are: The Smiths, The Strokes, The Arctic Monkeys, and Fiona Apple.

You have the look, the literature, and now you have the soundtrack to accompany your fall festivities.

Though we aren’t all fortunate enough to live in the small town of Stars Hollow, where there is most likely a pumpkin patch taking over the town square, there are plenty of autumnal activities to partake in closer to home.

Pumpkin picking at Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch is the ultimate fall activity. The pumpkins, the tractor hayride, the food trucks, Lorelei, and Rory would be stuffing their faces at, it doesn’t get more Stars Hollow than that.

If you have a crazy group of friends like Rory and a wholesome pumpkin patch just won’t satisfy, don’t fret, the festivities don’t end here. A trio like Logan, Colin, and Finn would have a blast eating, drinking, and dancing their way through the streets of downtown Campbell for the annual Oktoberfest celebration.

But at last, when the festivities are over and the outfit comes off, the pajamas come on. The closest method to living the Rory Gilmore life is nestling into the couch, ordering takeout, and binge-watching TV.

Lucky for you, we know just the perfect show for fall.

