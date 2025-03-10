“Putting Lipstick on a Pig” & The Struggle to Connect With Girlhood

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, it’s important to reflect not only on the triumphs of womanhood but on the struggles many women face in navigating their identity.

There is a phrase that has recently resurfaced on TikTok, which describes this disconnect with identity, “If you put lipstick on a pig, it’s still a pig.” The phrase was originally used by car salesmen as a metaphor for taking a junk car and putting a fresh coat of paint on it to sell it for full price, but now serves as a striking metaphor for something deeper about how women, especially young girls, feel about their appearance and self-worth.

The phrase began gaining popularity in 2004, when the then-Vice Presidential Nominee John Edwards slammed the Bush Administration’s embellishment of lackluster employment numbers, saying: “They’re going to try every way they know to put lipstick on this pig. But you know, when you put lipstick on a pig, at the end of the day, it’s still a pig.”

It was used again for political gain in the 2008 presidential election, when Former President Barack Obama was running against John McCain.

The saying has since been re-contextualized by teenage girls on TikTok, where they try to cover up insecurities with makeup, only to end up still appearing unhappy. While it may seem like just another TikTok trend, it reveals something deeper about society.

Young girls often rely on their appearance to define their worth, leading many to struggle with body image issues, depression, and the overwhelming need to conform. For those who don’t feel like they fit those standards, it can create a constant tug-of-war between staying true to themselves and meeting others’ expectations.

The act of “putting lipstick on a pig” symbolizes the constant effort to mask insecurities in an attempt to feel better. At its core, it reveals the disconnection many feel from societal expectations of womanhood.

The Disconnect with Girlhood

For many, the journey through girlhood is tied to experiences like slumber parties, talking about boys, doing each other’s makeup, and exchanging fashion advice. These experiences are often seen as essential parts of what it means to be a girl.

However, for those who don’t connect with traditional femininity—such as tomboys or girls who prefer male-dominated hobbies—it can be isolating. Friends may look down on you for not sharing an interest in makeup or fashion, leaving you feeling disconnected from your peers.

Yet, despite differing expressions of femininity, women—no matter how they present themselves—still face the same societal pressures and discrimination.

Take, for example, the case of Lilly Ledbetter . In 1998, Ledbetter, a long-time manager at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., discovered she had been underpaid compared to her male colleagues. Despite 19 years of hard work, she was paid over $200,000 less throughout her career than the 15 male managers who had the same (or less) seniority.

Although she sued for discrimination, the Supreme Court ruled that she had waited too long to file from her first paycheck, leaving her with no compensation for the pay disparity.

In response to this injustice, President Barack Obama signed the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act into law in 2009, which ensures that women can seek justice for pay discrimination, even if the wage gap only becomes apparent years after.

This was a significant victory, but it also highlights that women, regardless of their appearance or personal choices, continue to face systemic challenges that men often do not.

Another female pioneer in history, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, commented on the ruling by stating that the Supreme Court Justices that voted against Ledbetter were clueless about the deceptive way discrimination operates, and “…that the discrimination is reflected in every paycheck Lilly Ledbetter received—not just her first one.”

Embracing the Diversity of Womanhood

The struggles faced by women—whether they conform to traditional femininity or not—are real and need to be acknowledged. Many girls today, particularly those who don’t fit into mainstream notions of femininity, search for reassurance online.

A few quick searches on forum sites such as Quora or Reddit reveal hundreds of girls asking: “Is it okay to be a tomboy?” This search is not just a question about personal style or preferences. It shows the way that young girls analyze their worth and how they fit into the broader definition of womanhood.

But here’s the truth: it is okay to not fit into the traditional mold of femininity. Womanhood is not a one-size-fits-all concept, and the diversity of female experiences should be celebrated.

Whether a woman embraces her feminine side or rejects it in favor of a more rugged or androgynous identity, her value remains the same.

A Call for Acceptance

As we honor the contributions of women throughout history, we must also extend that recognition to those who don’t fit into stereotypical ideas of what it means to be a woman.

Just as we commemorate the achievements of iconic women, we need to move beyond a narrow view of womanhood and celebrate the strength, resilience, and diversity of all women, no matter how they choose to express themselves.

As we celebrate this Women’s History Month, let’s not forget about the women around us who struggle to connect with it.

