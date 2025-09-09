Navigating Freshman Nostalgia as a Fourth Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I start my senior year, I’ve been reflecting a lot on how different life feels now compared to when I first started college.

In the past two weeks, I’ve been seeing the new freshman class and overhearing them ask each other, “Wait, where is this building again?” or “Oh my god, you live in this building too?” or the standard invitation to eat together at the dining hall.

It’s like catching a glimpse of my past self with that wide-eyed, slightly naive energy. It reminded me of the freshman that I used to be. It’s nostalgic, bittersweet, and also empowering.

Freshman Year: Starting Fresh (haha, get it?)

Freshman year felt like a whirlwind and went by super fast. I was so excited to start this brand new chapter of my life, starting a new school, making new friends, and just having a fresh start away from high school.

It felt like I had a chance to reinvent myself, and I threw myself into meeting new people, going to events, and just trying to soak in every “college experience” that I was supposed to have.

At first, I had a big group of friends that I thought would stick by me all through four years. We spent late nights talking in the dorms, grabbing food together, and trying to figure out college life side-by-side. But by the end of that first year, I realized not all friendships last.

Many of those people drifted away, or some were just not the right fit for who I was becoming. It did hurt to lose so many people, but I did hold onto a few, I would say around three, that are still close to me today.

Looking back, freshman year taught me one of my first big lessons in college: it’s ok if not everyone stays, the people that matter the most will.

Second Year: Growing Pains

I finally finished up my first year of college, and my second year was all about stretching myself and putting myself in uncomfortable situations. I started branching out of my comfort zone, joining more clubs, and expanding my circle beyond the dorm bubble. I wanted to build my presence on campus and meet people who aligned with my values and not just whoever happened to be around.

But it wasn’t easy. Classes got harder, and I felt the pressure of trying to balance everything while also worrying about my future. I remember being stressed out, confused, and constantly questioning or overthinking if I was doing enough.

Friendships also became much more complicated. People changed, I changed, and I had to make the tough choices about who I wanted in my life. It wasn’t a perfect year by any means, but it helped me grow into someone more confident in setting boundaries and finding people who truly supported me.

This year, I felt like most of my friends came from Her Campus (I met my big!) and also my upper-division classes.

Third Year: Hitting My Stride

I finished up my tough second year, and the third year was only tougher, but it was also my most rewarding year. I took the most units I’ve ever had, joined more extracurriculars, and even was part of the executive board, had a part-time job, and somehow balanced it all.

Looking back, I don’t know how I managed to juggle everything so successfully, but I did, and it showed me how capable I was.

At the same time, I started to feel the bittersweetness creeping in. I caught myself thinking, “this is my second-to-last year, and I only have one more after this.” That realization made me treasure the little moments even more, the spontaneous runs that I would have with my friends, the late-night study FaceTime sessions, or just simply walking to classes.

My third year felt like proof that I could handle the weight of responsibilities while also enjoying college. But it also carried that quiet sadness of knowing that time was running out.

Fourth and Last Year: Looking Back, Moving Forward

Now here I am, three years later, and I’m in my last year of college. The nostalgia hit me harder than I expected. Seeing all the new freshmen with their excitement and energy makes me feel like I’ve come full circle. I remember being in their shoes, so eager to start and so ready to dive into everything.

Life looks a lot different now. I have an internship, more asynchronous classes, and just a new schedule that doesn’t involve racing from one event to another like I did my freshman year. My priorities also shifted; I’m not just building memories anymore, but I’m also building a future.

It’s not knowing that this chapter is coming to a close, but there’s also so much pride in how far I’ve come. Every single experience in college shaped me, from the friendships to the struggles and the growth.

Freshman me was very naive and uncertain, but she was also very hopeful, and I also carry her curiosity with me, even when I step into the unknown.

What I’d Tell My Freshman Self

If I could go back in time and talk to my freshman self, I would tell her:

Not everyone will stay in your life, and that’s perfectly fine. The ones who do stay are worth holding onto, and not every single friend will be a very close friend. It’s ok to not have it all figured out. College is about growth and not perfection. One semester, you might be interested in something, and then the next semester, you might realize that you have grown out of it. College is the time to figure out what you would like to do, and it is ok to change. Trust yourself. You’re capable of so much more than you realize. You might overthink or contemplate your capabilities, which is completely normal; however, it’s super important to trust yourself and do the best wherever you can.

Overall, my experience has been the most beautiful, stressful, and also the most transformative experience I’ve ever been in. As I look toward the future, I’m grateful for every stage of my college experience, from the excitement of my freshman year, the growing pains of my second year, the intensity of my third year, and now the reflective nostalgia of my last and fourth year.

Freshman me would be proud. And currently, fourth year me? She’s finally proud too.

