My First-Time Experience at the Northern California Renaissance Faire

Surrounded by resounding choruses of “Huzzah!” and the mouth-watering scent of funnel cakes, it was impossible to not feel the excitement buzzing through the Northern California Renaissance Faire in Hollister.

On Oct. 18, 2025, my friends and I entered a world of Halloween Fantasy during the NorCal Ren Faire’s closing weekend. It was my first renaissance faire experience ever, but definitely not my last!

Immediately upon entering, the grounds were lined with shops reminiscent of medieval open markets. Vendors were selling chainmail and leather armor, whimsical ceramics, handspun wool, tarot card readings, jewelry, make-them-yourself swords and fairy houses, and more.

Every so often we passed by a troupe of parade performers dressed as plague doctors, or fiddlers in head-to-toe pirate’s garb. It was almost difficult to distinguish the Ren Faire performers and regular attendees, because everywhere you looked there were people decked out in costume.

I counted eight Lord Farquaad, at least 15 knights in glinting steel armor, and one incredible King Arthur and Merlin duo.

The games and shows were just as magical.

My friends and I hand-dipped our own wax candles, and embarked on a cross-faire murder mystery scavenger hunt that took us from a group of changelings by the Tree of Mischief to the outskirts of a 21-and-older mermaid tavern area.

And though we didn’t get a chance to try them out this year, we’ve added the archery range, sword-swallowing performance, and Queen’s Royal jousting tournament to our list of ren faire to-do’s for next season.

We also watched a live-action improv Dungeons & Shakespeare show. Here, the audience were the players, and the players were characters randomly selected from the Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook and Shakespeare’s works.

Just when King Richard III was about to face a fatal attack from a monstrous gelatinous cube (yes, a gelatinous cube), I realized I was experiencing the start of what would be a new autumnal tradition of attending the NorCal Ren Faire.

Ultimately, there’s no end to the immersive activities you can enjoy. It seriously was a fantastic introduction to the world of renaissance faires, and I encourage you to visit at least once if you’re interested.

But as fantastical and otherworldly as the faire feels, remember that safety and comfort are still important! Especially because, during their operating months, Hollister can get very dry and hot.

If you feel tired at any point, make sure to rest. There are rows of hay bale seats and outdoor tables to relax your legs, take a sip of water, and eat something to replenish your energy. You’ll be walking a lot, so also make sure to wear comfortable shoes.

There’s so much to see, so also plan beforehand and select a few places you absolutely want to visit. My friends and I were eager to try everything. Although we arrived early to the faire, there still wasn’t a chance to check off every item on the list. But that’s okay, it just means there’s more to look forward to next season!

I brought along a tote bag filled with the essentials: hand sanitizer, tissues, a portable charger, my phone, wallet (with both cash and cards), lip balm, extra pads, hair ties, painkillers, bandaids, sunglasses, and sunscreen.

I highly recommend bringing along a cap. I was lucky that my costume, a spooky scarecrow, included a wide-brimmed hat for sun protection. The faire was also quite dusty, so I recommend bringing face masks if you are prone to dust allergies.

You could also bring a small umbrella or handheld fan to protect yourself against the sunshine and heat.

And as long as you message the faire beforehand, you can bring in food and water if you have medical dietary restrictions! The workers checking bags and answering questions about food were very accommodating to my friend with celiac disease.

Beyond all the practical stuff, my advice to any first-time ren-faire-goer is to lean into the playfulness and fun of the event.

Don’t be afraid to dress up as extravagant and whimsical as you want! I was originally apprehensive about whether my costume would stick out in an unpleasant way, but I received many compliments, took photos with many a Gandalf, and blended right in. In fact, I almost felt underdressed.

At the end of the day, the renaissance faire is a chance to play pretend again, just for a day. So be weird, be safe, be nerdy, and have fun!

