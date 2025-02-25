The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is the time of year again to go full on romantic comedies, wearing cute outfits, buying various flowers with different meanings, and even homemade cards to celebrate the holiday of love. Everyone believes that Valentine’s Day is only for those who are in a romantic relationship.

However, I like to argue that it is really a holiday where anyone can celebrate all types of love. Especially the love you have for yourself. It is a day you can show appreciation for those who have supported you throughout your life and have been there to cheer you on.

It may be a little cliche to watch romance movies but who doesn’t love watching a good, cheesy love story about two idiots oblivious of each other’s affection. So, here are the movies you need to watch to commemorate the holiday of love.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is a movie based on the book by Jenny Han. It came out in 2018 on Netflix where you’re able to stream it. The movie is a young adult, romantic comedy that follows a teenager Lara Jean Covey whose secret love letters have been mailed.

The love letters were meant for her eyes only. These letters were written whenever Lara Jean had intense feelings for her crush, and she expressed it all in that letter, pouring her heart out. Now, Lara Jean finds her quiet high school existence has now turned upside down.

Wedding Season

“Wedding Season” is a romantic comedy that came out in August 2022 on Netflix. Two Indian-Americans, Asha and Ravi, pretend to date one another due to pressure from their immigrant parents to find a significant other.

Asha and Ravi also agreed to pretend to be each other’s date in order to survive a summer of weddings. However, they find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are and who their parents want them to be.

She’s the Man

“She’s the Man” is a 2000s romantic comedy classic that is streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV. The movie follows Viola Hastings, who has a passion for soccer. When her high school cuts the girl’s soccer team, the boy’s team refuses to let her join.

Viola did the most logical thing anyone would do. She disguised herself as her twin brother and takes his place at his all-male prep school and makes it on their soccer team, where she finds herself falling for the school’s soccer star and roommate, Duke.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

“Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between” is a movie based on a book adaptation that is streaming on Netflix. It follows Clair and Aiden, who made a pact that they would break up before heading off to college with no regrets and no broken hearts.

However, when they find themselves retracing moments from their relationship on their last evening together as a couple, they turn their goodbye date into one that leads them to familiar landmarks and unexpected places, which causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last.

The Bodyguard

“The Bodyguard” is an action-pact romance that came out in 1992 and found on streaming platforms Prime Video and Apple TV. It is about rising star Rachel Marron, who has an obsessive stalker who has escalated the level of threats. Rachel’s manager hires former secret service agent Frank Farmer as her bodyguard.

At first, Frank was resented and treated with disdain for his hard-core security procedures, but he soon became an important part of Rachel’s life. The more time they spend together, the closer they become. Leading them to be more than a client and protector.

The Broken Hearts Gallery

“The Broken Hearts Gallery” is a romantic comedy found on Hulu, Disney Plus, and Prime Video. The movie follows Lucy, an art gallery assistant living in New York City, who is an emotional hoarder.

After she gets dumped by her boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create the Broken Heart Gallery. A pop-up space for the items love has left behind, a museum of the relationship. Word gets around about the gallery which encourages a movement and a fresh start for all romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” is an action romance based on the book adaptation that is streaming on Prime Video. Set in the 19th century, a mysterious plague turns the English countryside into a war zone as the dead come back to life to terrorize the land.

The Bennet sisters, Elizabeth, Jane, Kitty, Lydia, and Mary, must cope with the pressures of marriage while protecting themselves from the growing population of the dead. As fate has it, Elizabeth Bennet, master of the martial arts, joins forces with Mr. Darcy, handsome but arrogant.

Both not being able to stand one another, must cast aside their personal differences and unite on the battlefield to save their country.

