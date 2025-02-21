Mouth Watering Delicacies in the Black Community

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s Black History Month! And what better way to celebrate this month than by making some tasty treats that reflect their beautiful culture? Featuring whole foods and rich spices, soul food has always been a big part of Black culture. After the Civil Rights Movement, African Americans finally got the right to be served at restaurants. And boy were they surprised! Here are a few recipes to try out at home!

1. Spicy Southern Barbequed Chicken

We start the list with spicy southern barbecued chicken. The recipe requires 1.5 pounds of chicken, five tablespoons of low-sodium tomato paste, one teaspoon of ketchup, two teaspoons of honey, one teaspoon of molasses, one teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce, four teaspoons of white vinegar, a three-fourths teaspoon of cayenne pepper, one-eighth teaspoon of ground black pepper, one-fourth teaspoon of onion powder, two minced garlic cloves, and one-eighth teaspoon of grated ginger.

Combine all the ingredients except for the chicken to create a sauce. Marinate the chicken with the sauce and stick it into the refrigerator covered with plastic wrap for one hour. Broil the chicken for 10 minutes and serve! This is a simple recipe that can be made while keeping African roots in mind!

2. Black-Eyed Jambalaya

Another soul food recipe is black-eyed pea jambalaya. This is a creole recipe, with ingredients including black-eyed peas, diced tomatoes, chicken broth, onions, smoked sausage, celery, bell pepper, garlic, creole seasoning, pepper, kosher salt, dried thyme, long grain rice, and smoked sausage.

First, cut the sausage into slices and cook in the oven with medium heat. Transfer the sausage to a pan and add the vegetables: onions, celery, tomatoes, bell pepper, and garlic. Saute for 10 minutes and add creole seasoning, salt, pepper, and thyme. Add rice to the mix and cook for several minutes. Add on the tomatoes and pour in the chicken broth. Rinse out the black-eyed peas and add them to the pot. Cook for another 10 minutes and let sit for another five minutes. Mix thoroughly and you have your Jambalaya! Jambalaya originates from Louisiana from a variety of cultural influences. It is similar to the Spanish dish paella, which is reminiscent of these influences. The rice in the dish is reminiscent of black slaves often cultivating rice farms.

3. Macaroni and Cheese

Next up, we have macaroni and cheese. But wait a minute! Isn’t that the same macaroni and cheese we all know and love? Contrary to popular belief, macaroni and cheese were first fashioned by James Hemings, who was born into slavery in 1765 and eventually bought as a slave by Thomas Jefferson. Though facing the perils of slavery, he trained to be a chef in France. This was where he first enjoyed pasta! He brought it back to America, and the rest is history!

For this particular recipe, ingredients include six cups of water, four cups of milk, one pound of dry macaroni, six tablespoons of unsalted butter, four ounces of grated parmesan, 10 ounces of grated cheddar cheese, a one-half teaspoon of salt, and black pepper. Pour water into a pot and bring it to a boil. Once the water is boiling, pour in the pasta and drain out the water once the pasta is cooked. And now, it’s time for the cheese part! Add in some butter and mix along with the flour, milk, and seasonings. Cook for five to ten minutes or until the cheese is melted and cooked. Add the cooked macaroni pasta to the pot, pour in the cheesy sauce cream, and mix well. Finally, insert into the oven to bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. And there you have your mac and cheese!

4. Southern Banana Pudding

Dinner doesn’t end there! If you’re looking for a little something, the cherry on top, look no further than cooking your very own Southern banana pudding! Ingredients include cream cheese, whole milk, eight ounces of whipped cream, 11 ounces of Nilla Wafers, three bananas, and 4.6 ounces of vanilla pudding. Start by whisking together milk, water, and vanilla pudding. Next, whip the cream and add that to your mixture. Now comes the fun part! Take your wafers and make a level of them in a trifle dish. Add in a layer of banana slices, and top that with your pudding. Leave it in the refrigerator for four hours. You can add a few more vanilla wafers and banana slices if you would like. It’s that simple!

What are some of your favorite foods?