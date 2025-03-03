More Than a Sorority: The Lifelong Sisterhood of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Black women have historically played pivotal roles in shaping the cultural, social, and leadership landscapes of the world, and their legacy doesn’t end there.

As pillars of community, they are more than just social organizations—they represent a rich legacy of activism, empowerment, and sisterhood.

The founding of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. on January 15, 1908, at Howard University marked a groundbreaking moment in history—it was the first Black Greek-lettered sorority of its kind.

Created as a response to the racial exclusion Black women faced in mainstream sororities, Alpha Kappa Alpha provided a platform for empowerment and unity.

Its motto, “Service to All Mankind,” embodies the community-oriented and lifelong nature of Black Greek organizations and their role in history.

Some notable alumni of Alpha Kappa Alpha are Former Vice President Kamala Harris, Coretta Scott King, Rosa Parks, Alicia Keys, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Additionally, Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Johnson Vaughan, and Mary Winston Jackson–whose stories you may have seen honored in the 2016 film Hidden Figures–were also members.

I had the privilege of speaking with Brianna Bell, a third-year Sociology major and President of the Zeta Psi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha at SJSU, to learn more about the significance of Black Greek life and its transformative power of Black sisterhood.

What inspired you to join a Black sorority, as opposed to one of the other multicultural or Panhellenic sororities offered on campus?

The choice to join any sorority is unique to each individual, but for many, like Bell, it comes down to family ties. Her grandmother and father were involved in Black Greek life. “Greek life was always in my life,” Bell said.

For others, the decision to join a Black sorority goes beyond tradition—it offers a chance to engage deeply with Black culture and connect with a community that shares similar lived experiences.

Have you ever faced challenges or discrimination because of your race while being part of the Greek system? How did you navigate those situations?

The intersectionality between being a woman and being a woman of color can make for some difficult situations, especially at a Predominantly White Institution (PWI) where multicultural sororities aren’t celebrated the same way that panhellenic sororities are.

Members of Black Greek organizations sometimes find themselves marginalized.

“Other sororities or fraternities might say negative comments because we are doing different things than them, and are more focused on our culture,” Bell said.

This marginalization can extend beyond social interactions as well and often affects resources and support. Policy changes and the redistribution of campus resources can have a much bigger impact on multicultural sororities, as shown by how many multicultural sororities do not have a chapter house.

The struggle for equality and representation within the larger Greek community mirrors societal issues.

“Sometimes we have to work twice as hard,” Bell said.

Additionally, the underrepresentation of Black organizations on campus also means that recruitment tends to be much lower than other Greek organizations. For example, despite the wider Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority having 365,000 members, the Zeta Psi chapter at SJSU is made up of just 13 girls.

Do you think the Black sorority experience differs from other sorority experiences in the Greek system? How?

Once again, Bell emphasizes how being a part of Greek life–and particularly Black Greek life–is a highly personal choice to make.

However, the traditional sorority experience couldn’t be more different from what it looks like in Black Greek. There are similarities, of course, such as hosting events and promoting sisterhood in the college world, but the differences are immense.

Traditional sororities might focus on sisterhood and hosting events, while Black Greek organizations emphasize lifelong commitment and community service.

Community service is centered at the core of every decision, serving the Alpha Kappa Alpha motto: “Service to all mankind.” Legacies are often passed down from generation to generation, and the bond with your sisters continues to grow into adulthood.

What role do you think Black sororities play in empowering women of color, both within Greek life and beyond?

Black sororities provide more than just a college experience—they offer tools for leadership, personal growth, and community impact.

Bell sees the sorority’s role as helping members build confidence, leadership skills, and the ability to give back to the Black community in meaningful ways.

Through community service and six initiatives: advocating for social justice, empowering their families, uplifting local communities, building economic wealth, and strengthening their sisterhood.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is just one sorority in a huge web of spaces where women of color can thrive and lead.

What does sisterhood mean to you, and how has your sorority experience shaped your understanding of Black womanhood and sisterhood?

To Bell, sisterhood is about having people who are there for you through the ups and downs of college life and beyond.

“These are the people you see every day, and they really do start to feel like sisters,” she said.

For Bell, sisterhood is a deep-rooted bond formed among like-minded Black women who share ambition and work together to achieve their goals, both individually and collectively.

What advice would you give to Black women considering Greek life, or to women of color who might be unsure about joining a sorority?

Bell’s advice is simple: Do your research! Black Greek life is undeniably more involved than any other sorority experience.

Gaining admission into a Black sorority is a significant accomplishment in itself, as it requires already demonstrating active involvement in community service, academics, and a dedication to the well-being of the Black community.

“It’s a different process than what [Panhellenic sororities] do because we want people who are already community service based and showing for the Black community already,” Bell said.

Additionally, every sorority has its own vibe, and it’s important to choose one that feels like a good fit for your personality and goals. Bell advises potential members to be authentic, as joining a Black sorority is about more than just a social experience—it’s about embodying the principles of service and sisterhood.

What is something you would like for the broader SJSU community to know about AKA that they may not know already?

She encourages other campus organizations to collaborate with Alpha Kappa Alpha and support their community initiatives. “We are doing things, and we are active!” Brianna says.

The 13 girls in the Zeta Psi Chapter are not just a group of women on campus—they’re a vibrant group committed to making a difference.

