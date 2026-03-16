Little Miss Green Flag: The Dating Standards I’m No Longer Apologizing For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to think I was picky. Too selective to actually find my soulmate. Until I realized I’d been constantly lowering my bar to meet society’s expectations.

Right about now, you may be thinking, “Is this play about me?” I’m here to tell you it might be, but don’t worry ladies. It is now time to bring that bar as high as we’d like and expect nothing less than what we hope for in our lives.

With that said, here are a few dating standards I’ve added on my new relationship checklist.

Noticing The Small Things Without Asking Them

They say true love is often just the little things, and with this one I couldn’t agree more. Whether it’s a new haircut or a random wave of anxiety, I expect my partner to catch on to the small quirks of my being or notice when something slightly changes.

This doesn’t mean they have to be telepathic, though there would be extra points for that of course. I solely just think it makes me feel seen.

The Sidewalk Rule

In recent endeavors, I realized how much I value this one. This may sound silly and unattainable, but the idea of my partner walking on the closest side of the road makes me feel protected and cherished.

Will this significantly lower my chances of getting hit or having any kind of minor inconvenience occur? Absolutely not. Do I like the feeling of a person caring about my general wellbeing? Yes, and I’ll never apologize for that.

Being Kind To Others = Being Kind To Me

Have you ever met partners who seem so gentle and caring with their significant others but act like complete haters in public or around other people?

I want someone who cares not only for me, but also for those who surround them, creating an environment that feels loveable and warm to every person.

Whether that means opening a door for a stranger or engaging in intellectual talks with my other friends, I value a person who has compassion and kindness through and through.

Family Time Always Prevails

As a college student, my holiday breaks are for my family and friends, not just my partner. I like to know my priorities from the beginning, and my family-oriented self knows that I have always required some couch-potato time with my sibling or brunch dates with my mom.

In other words, I think this helps me maintain healthy boundaries. Distance from my partner is often sometimes the best thing I could use in a relationship. I would expect the same from them as well. We would both have these lines, allowing for time with each other and also our loved ones.

Handmade Gifts Over Material Items

My top ten hardest cries have included a handwritten letter from one of my best friends. So, why isn’t this a standard for our partners? Don’t get me wrong, I love a bouquet of flowers and a new staple bag like the next gal.

But there’s something about a hand curated gift that makes me crumble.

Some may think this is too much to expect, others might want more. I say you do you! Nevertheless, don’t let your bar drop, because at the end of the day, the right person sometimes falls into our hands when we least expect it.



What are your non-negotiable standards? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!