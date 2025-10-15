Law School Diaries: Preparing for Law School

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once graduation arrives, many of us think about whether we want to continue with school, whether it’s going to grad school or just begin working at their dream jobs. For others, many begin to look into another profession, many begin to look into specific types of programs, like law school.

Personally, I have plans to attend law school once I graduate. But getting to this decision wasn’t as quick as one would think. I began to take some classes relating to law for my legal studies minor, and from these classes, I began to like learning more about the law.

After further consideration, I decided to look more into different law concentrations and began to look at what I need to have done in order to attend law school.

When looking into law school, there are a couple of things that are needed when applying. Here are some types:

Prepping and Taking the LSAT or the GRE

When it comes to preparing for law school, the majority of the law schools would need your Law School Admission Test (LSAT) or Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) scores.

The LSAT or GRE scores are used to help the student with gaining admission to their dream law school and also help with scholarships.

LSAC and ETS offer more information about the test and how to study for them. The LSAC also offers fee waivers to take the exam.

Search Different Law Schools

When searching for your possible law school, you need to gain more information about the law school and what they offer. Many of the universities offer brochures, both virtually or sent to your home. Law schools that are around the area offer sit-in classes.

What this means is that you can schedule a day and attend a law class. From this, you are able to get a better feel and see if law school is the right fit for you. Many of the universities also offer virtual information sessions and LSAT help.

Check What Your Current University Offers

SJSU offers pre-law advising along with different resources to help guide you. SJSU also offers two clubs that you can join: Pre-Law Society and Mock Trial. Another option that you can maybe try is to take a law class if your university offers it.

Preparing for law school can be a lot, but having support and doing your research can help you along the way.

