This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all have that moment where we tell ourselves or our friends and family, “just one more episode!” Binge-watching a show that interests you is always fun, especially when you’re watching it with friends or family. As many shows keep coming out on every streaming platform, we are constantly stuck between what we want to watch.

Each platform offers several shows, including exclusive ones available only on that platform. Netflix offers Emily in Paris and the Bridgerton series as original Netflix shows. Apple TV offers a few original shows, such as Hijack and The Morning Show. Disney+ also offers original shows such as WandaVision and Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Each streaming service offers a variety of shows– original shows or not. As Spring Break and Summer quickly approach, here are some shows that you can enjoy during break.

XO Kitty

If you’ve watched “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” then you will enjoy XO Kitty. XO Kitty is a great show to pass the time, especially now that the third season will be coming out soon.

The show takes place in South Korea, following Kitty’s high school life. But what happens when feelings, problems, and drama occur? Chaos. This show is so much fun, and it helps pass the time.

The Bridgerton Series

If you’re in the mood to enjoy a Regency era show, I suggest you watch the Bridgerton series. This show is honestly one of my favorites– I can rewatch it over and over again. I have been watching this show along with my mom since the very first season.

Even though this show is having some backlash for not following the books, it still brings in a lot of people to watch and enjoy the show. The series also has a spinoff called “Queen Charlotte”, which follows the story of Queen Charlotte.

The Bridgerton series currently has four seasons, with the fifth season coming soon. If you are looking to enjoy a drama-filled show, this is the show for you. Each season, you are feeling the stories of each Bridgerton sibling finding their place and love in the world.

Emily in Paris

“Emily in Paris” follows Emily going to Paris for her job. Even though it is seen that she will stay there a bit, we are taken on a ride. The show has everything that you can imagine for a show to have. This show brings in different relationship problems, when it comes to friendships, boyfriends/girlfriends, even workplace relationships.

Paradise

If you’re looking for a dystopian political thriller, I would suggest you watch Paradise. The show follows Xavier Collins and his discovery of secrets about the underground city built for a post-apocalyptic world, and that not everyone can be trusted. The show is currently on its second season with new episodes coming out every Sunday night.

56 Days

On Amazon Prime, a recent show that just came out is 56 Days. I haven’t seen it yet, but it’s on my must-watch list. The show brings drama, mystery, and thriller follows two characters who embark on an intense relationship, but a corpse appears, and secrets come to light as well.

Hijack

The Apple TV show, Hijack, starring Idris Alba, takes you on a ride. The show offers action, suspense, drama, and thriller. The show being rated 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, you know that you’re in for a treat.

These are just a few shows that I would recommend to enjoy this Spring Break or anytime. As college students, we also get discounts for different streaming platforms if you’re thinking about the prices. Happy watching!

What shows are you watching currently? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!