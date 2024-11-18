I Flew to Chicago for a Week: Here’s How It Went

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter.

As we approach the middle of the fall semester, time seems to start moving at a lightning speed pace and all of a sudden it is winter break and we are putting up lights for Christmas. However, Halloween is right around the corner as the weather cools and the leaves continue to change color and fall. Born and raised in California, I can attest that the fall season in California is beautiful and slightly unpredictable, but a perfect mix of chill to sun. This past week, being able to witness a glimpse of fall in Chicago gave Fall in California a run for its money. Before even landing, the views from the plane displayed the division of vibrancy in colors of green, red, orange, and yellow within rows and rows of suburban land and all of a sudden to it being nested between skyscrapers and adjacent one of the Great Lakes.

The temperature change when I landed was surreal considering this was when it was in the high 80s still in California. The air quality felt crisp and cool with wind so strong having a coat to resist it was a requirement. You were able to dress head to toe in stylish outdoor wear without anyone batting an eye because that was the typical chique of the city. The streets felt clean and busy, with just the right amount of subtle chaos as everyone around you radiated motivating and confident energy. I stayed in the center of downtown, embedded between the financial district and tech companies that ran the city.

My purpose in visiting Chicago was to attend the WE24 Conference put on by the Society of Women Engineers organization. In association, I had the opportunity to interact with engineers and employees at companies such as Reddit and Belvedere Trading and even get a tour of their offices!

Throughout my stay, I visited several different gems across the city, including the Cloud Gate (also known as the “Bean”. It was a gorgeous structure that mirrored its surroundings and especially during sunset captured the lightning just perfectly.

I visited Chinatown where they have amazing vegetarian food options and took the water taxi up to the Riverwalk area to try Starbucks Reserve Roastery which had four different floors to offer with drinks, pastries, meals, and views of the city.

And how could I visit Chicago without trying their infamous Deep Dish pizza from Lou Malnatis! It was a delicious, cheesy, heavy goodness that kicked my night off with an amazing start. Venturing a bit further north, visiting several mom-and-pop shops of donuts, coffee, and thrift stores along the way, I made it to Wrigley Field, home of the Cubs!

Something that I found fascinating was the architecture across the land, with buildings that hold an immense amount of history and character.

It truly is mesmerizing how intricate the patterns and placements of these buildings are between such modern skyscrapers and murals embodying the culture present.

My overall takeaways from this trip are how gorgeous the city views are, day and night; the verdure surrounding the area, and the culture that is present ranging from food, fashion, and lifestyles. I recommend adding this as a future travel stop!

Which place would you love to visit? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!