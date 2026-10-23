How to Properly Romanticize the Fall Semester 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the arrival of the fall, here are some tips to properly start romanticizing your fall semester!

Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe & Details

With the seasons changing and the weather getting a little colder, this is the perfect time to start adding layers to your fall wardrobe.

Adding a simple oversized sweater, a chunky knit scarf, corduroy, plaid, boots and warmer color palettes like brown, red, burnt orange and yellow can really add more to your wardrobe.

Another simple way to switch up your style is to personalize your accessories. Decorating your backpack, tote bag or binder with fall-themed patches, keychains, or even ribbons can go a long way.

You can also get into the fall mood by creating a signature scent. Try finding your signature fall perfume or body mist.

Some of my personal favorites are Sweater Weather and Midnight Addiction from Bath and Body Works. Wearing these scents really captures the fall season for me.

To also help put you in the fall mood is by creating a custom playlist for the season or for different activities. I personally have a few different playlists for getting ready, walking to class, and studying.

Transform Your Morning Routine

Something that’s always helped me get into the fall mood and just romanticizing my life in general is waking up earlier. Getting up earlier, you allow yourself more time to get ready without feeling rushed or stressed.

With getting up early, you can also get a cozy little drink to enjoy. In the morning, you can sip hot coffee, chai tea, or hot chocolate. If you like pumpkin spice, try spicing up your life with a pumpkin spice latte.

To also transform your morning routine, try switching out a loud buzzer with a more calm, melodic song to start your morning in a more peaceful mood.

Romanticize Your Walk and Environment

If you have extra time, try walking slowly through campus or your neighborhood, while doing this try to notice the crunch of the leaves, the crisp air or golden hour light. Taking the scenic route can put you more into the fall spirit.

After changing your walk, try also changing your study space. First, clean and reorganize your desk, then light a fall-scented candle or use a candle warmer. Set your lamps to a more warm toned lightening to fully capture the cozy fall vibes.

If your desk doesn’t fully capture the fall aesthetic try visiting your local library, campus study hub, or a coffee shop. Changing your scenery from your bedroom to something else can motivate you to get more of your work done.

Shift Your Academic MIndset

Instead of wearing casual clothes, try changing into an outfit that makes you feel confident, focused, and put together before you start working. Changing out of casual and comfy clothes can make you more focused on your work.

When doing assignments, try reminding yourself of the “why” behind what you are learning rather than just checking off assignments from your to-do list.

When you’re doing work try incorporating good study rituals. One is using the timer trick, which is studying for 20 to 45 minute intervals, followed by a real break that sometimes includes a snack. This can help shift your focus and your academic mindset.

Build Seasonal Traditions

Creating a fall school bucket list can really help you get into the romanticization of fall.

When making the list, try adding non-academic activities like visiting a local farmers market, going apple picking at an orchard, carving pumpkins with friends, or just having a movie night.

Capturing the small moments can also help with romanticizing fall. Try keeping a physical or digital journal to store your fall memories.

Snap some photos of the trees changing, and write down your daily highlights so you remember this feeling of the semester later on.

If you like any of these tips, you should capture it and tag @HerCampusSJSU to show us how you romanticize your fall semester!